Recapping the 2022 season & Chargers/Jaguars playoff preview

Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler is back with Matt Harmon for the final Episode of Ekeler’s Edge of the season. Together, the guys look back at the amazing year Austin had as Fantasy football’s RB1 before looking ahead to the Chargers’ playoff game against the Jaguars this weekend.

The show kicks off with some positive news on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin before recapping the season that was for Austin. As per usual, he’s already put his great performance behind him and is wondering how high he’s going to go in Fantasy drafts next year.

The guys also talk about the slow start to the season that Austin had, which is where he was when the Chargers faced the Jaguars in week 3 of this season. Things are quite a bit different now for both the Chargers and Jaguars, but Austin explains that there is still a lot to learn from their early-season matchup that can be used on Saturday.

One more time, the guys play a round of ‘Fantasy Toss-Up’, this time including DFS prices to help Fantasy players determine which guy to take when building their lineups for Wild Card weekend.

Finally, we end the show with the final installment of the Ask Austin mailbag. Find out the difference between DI and DII college football budgets (and transportation), Austin’s thoughts on NFL expansion, and his takeaway from Coach Staley leaving in the starters during the week 18 loss to the team’s Broncos.

01:00 Damar Hamlin’s positive updates

07:15 Austin’s Fantasy season

23:00 Chargers/Jaguars Wild Card preview

31:30 Justin Herbert’s 1st playoff game

34:10 Fantasy Toss-Ups!

35:00 Geno Smith vs. Tom Brady

36:55 Daniel Jones vs. Brock Purdy

38:50 Christian McCaffrey vs. Austin Ekeler

41:45 Travis Etienne vs. Kenneth Walker

43:15 Brandon Aiyuk vs. Christian Kirk

44:40 Josh Palmer vs. Tyler Boyd

46:00 Ask Austin mailbag

46:15 Austin making money for Fantasy players

49:00 Experience playing football for a small school

52:20 Staley leaving in the starters in week 18

56:00 Thoughts on international NFL expansion

