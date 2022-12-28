Recapping Seahawks busy day of roster moves on Tuesday

The Seattle Seahawks had a busy day on Tuesday, announcing a number of roster moves Entering Week 17 of the 2022 regular season.

Placed on Injured Reserve: Tight end Will Dissly

Oct 23, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly (89) runs the ball after a catch against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Tight end Will Dissly has been placed on the injured reserve after suffering a knee injury in the Week 16 Matchup against the Chiefs.

“He got banged on the knee, he’s got a contusion that he’s dealing with,” Carroll said Monday on Seattle Sports 710 AM. “So we’ve got to figure what that’s all about.”

Signed off practice squad: Cornerback Xavier Crawford

September 18, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Xavier Crawford (37) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

With safety Joey Blount placed on injured reserve, the Seahawks signed cornerback Xavier Crawford off the practice squad.

Signed to practice squad: Safety Steven Parker

New York Giants defensive back Steven Parker (38) tackles Washington Football Team wide receiver DeAndre Carter (1) on a kick return in the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.

Seattle signed safety Steven Parker to the Seahawks practice squad.

Claimed off waivers: Defensive tackle Isaiah Mack

Aug 21, 2022; Glendale, AZ, United States; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jarrett Guarantano (16) evades diving Baltimore Ravens defender Isaiah Mack (94) at State Farm Stadium.

Nfl Preseason Game Baltimore Ravens At Arizona Cardinals

The Seahawks claimed defensive tackle Isaiah Mack off waivers after he was cut Monday by the Ravens.

Waived: Defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon

Nov 27, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Denver Broncos running back Marlon Mack (37) is wrapped up by Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) and defensive tackle Bravvion Roy (93) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle waived defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon from the 53-man active roster.

