Recapping Big Day Of Offers From Pitt Panther Football

Florida and Georgia are two of the most Talent rich states for elite high school Athletes in the country, so it should come as no surprise they’re at the top of Pitt football’s most offered states.

Over the last two days, the Pitt coaches have been Killing two Birds with one stone: going to see the players that are part of their Class of 2023 and also visiting other high schools in those areas, plus other areas on the East Coast.

While doing that on Tuesday, Pat Narduzzi and his staff extended offers to a number of players in different grade levels.

Here’s a recap of offers that were extended by Pitt.

2025 defensive lineman London Merritt from Woodward Academy in Atlanta, Georgia. Offers from Duke, LSU, Tennessee, Auburn, Boston College, Maryland, West Virginia and Coastal Carolina.

First few games of the season highlights!! – https://t.co/v8mS3jPSdC — London Merritt (@merritt_london) September 13, 2022

2024 3-star cornerback Kevon Gray from Creekside High School in Fairburn, Georgia. Offers from Colorado, Louisville, Indiana and East Carolina.

2024 linebacker Davin Brewton from Red Bank, New Jersey. Offers from Syracuse and West Virgina.

https://t.co/lp1p8STiQn check out first four game Highlights 4-0! Just ring Chasing with the boys! @CoachLangeRBC — Davin Brewton (@dav_brewt) September 21, 2022

2024 3-star athlete Shamar McIntosh from St. John’s High School in Washington DC. Offers from Boston College, Liberty, Marshall, Maryland, Toledo and West Virginia.

2024 running back/wide receiver Da’Juan Riggs from St. John’s High School in Washington DC. Offers from Ole Miss, South Florida, Georgia Tech, Boston College, West Virginia, Marshall, Liberty, Toledo, Temple and Maryland.

Check out my highlight – https://t.co/7UKDHDTPbY — Da’Jaun Riggs (@backdoor_dink2) October 10, 2022

2026 wide receiver Malachi Toney from American Heritage High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Offers from Auburn, Georgia, Louisville, Miami, Penn State, Syracuse and Texas A&M.

https://t.co/D9kjRn8x98 — Malachi Toney (@MALACHITONEY2) September 23, 2022

2024 Offensive tackle Jordan Floyd from Parkview High School in Lilburn, Georgia. Offers from Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

2026 wide receiver/defensive back Welman Crooms Jr. from Matawan High School in Matawan, New Jersey. This was his first D-1 offer.

2024 Offensive tackle Cortez Smith from Parkview High School in Lilburn, Georgia. Holds an offer from Penn State and Louisville.