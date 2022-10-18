RECAP: Women’s Golf Tied with Alabama at Mississippi State

RESULTS | SCORING | PAIRINGS | ABOUT CHATTANOOGA GOLF

WEST POINT, Miss.—The Chattanooga Mocs fought through a difficult day at the Ally. The ladies shot 307 and 298 for a total of 605 which is tied for seventh with Alabama.

Dorota Zalewska and Megan Docherty led the Squad with both ranking in the top 20. Zalewska (T12) battled through an ailment to shoot 77 and 71, while Docherty (T19) added 76 and 74. Docherty had the low 18 over the opening holes, and Zalewska added another par or better 18 in round two to pace the rise into seventh.

Her opening 77 was matched by Kera Healey and Beatriz Barrios for the early 307. The afternoon total was filled out by Healey’s 76 and Isabella Yu Lee’s 77.

SMU is the early leader with 573. That’s six better than Ole Miss at 579. Mississippi State is third with 591 with three strokes separating fourth-place Illinois and the Mocs and Bama. The Illini’s Crystal Wang is the individual leader at 5 under.

The final round starts at 9:30 am, Eastern time with the Mocs, Tide and Missouri leading off holes 10-13. Live scoring is available at the link above.

The Ally

October 17-18 (Mon-Tue) | 54 holes (36/18)

Lineup

T7th of 11: 307-298=605

Dorota Zalewska : T12, 77-71=148 (+4)

Megan Docherty : T19, 76-74=150 (+6)

Kera Healey : T34, 77-76=153 (+9)

Beatriz Barrios : T42, 77-80=157 (+13)

Isabella Yu Lee : T54, 84-77=161 (+17)

Course

Old Waverly Club | Par 72 | 6,381 yards

Field

Chattanooga, Alabama, Indiana, Illinois, James Madison, Mercer, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri, Old Dominion & SMU

History

Year: Team/Scores | Top Individual

2019: 5th, 295-298-300=893 | T9, E. Hamilton, 72-73-73=218 (+2)

Live Scoring

Golfstat

