RECAP: Women’s Golf Opens Play in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE—The Chattanooga Mocs Women’s golf team got their busy week started with 36 holes Monday at the Mercedes-Benz Collegiate at Cherokee Country Club. The ladies combined to shoot 292 and 302 for a 594 total.

The Mocs are in 12th place. That’s four behind BYU (590) in 11th and two clear of Mercer in 13th. A familiar face led the way.

Senior Dorota Zalewska is tied for 21st with a 1-over 143. That’s six ahead of the duo of Beatriz Barrios and Kera Healey with 147.

Zalewska got off to a hot start with a 2-under 69. That was one better than Healey who turned in her first under-par card with a 1-under 70. Barrios added a 74 with Megan Docherty’s 79 completing the team tally. Isabella Yu Lee had the drop with an 84.

Barrios had the low round of the afternoon. She shot 73 which was one ahead of Zalewska’s 74. Healey had 77 with Docherty coming in with 78. Yu Lee’s 79 was the drop score.

“We hung in there pretty well over the first round,” Coach Colette Murray shared. “The second round just didn’t go our way with too many silly mistakes. Hopefully we come back and play well in the third round.”

Zalewska’s second round 3-over 74 was her first over par card of 2022-23. The four in a row par or better in a row is a first by a Moc since Emily McLennan ’16 who posted 68, 68, 69 and 71 winning the 2015 Fall Invitational and opening 18 at the Pinehurst Challenge.

Virginia has a 2-stroke lead over UCF. The Golden Knights’ Tunrada Piddon is the individual leader at 10 under.

Tuesday final 18 is an 8:45 am, shotgun start. The Mocs are paired with BYU and Maryland starting on holes 11-14.

Mercedes-Benz Collegiate

Sept. 19-20 (Mon-Tue) | 54 holes (36/18)

Lineup

12th of 14: 292-302=594 (+26)

T21) Dorota Zalewska : 69-74=143 (+1)

T42) Beatriz Barrios : 74-73=147 (+5)

T42) Kera Healey : 70-77=147 (+5)

72) Megan Docherty : 79-78=157 (+15)

T76) Isabella Yu Lee : 84-79=163 (+21)

Course

Cherokee CC | Par 71 | 5,930 yards

Field

Chattanooga, Augusta, BYU, UCF, Kent. Maryland, Mercer, Michigan, Michigan State, Purdue, Tennessee, Virginia, Virginia Tech & Wake Forest

History

Year: Team/Scores | Top Individual

2008: T9th/296-302-295-893 | T10, Maria Salinas, 73-74-70=217

2009: 8th/300-302-305=907 | T20, Emma de Groot, 73-72-79=224

2010: 7th/300-293-289=882 | T9, Christine Wolf, 73-73-70=216

2012: 14th/311-307-304=922 | T26, Jordan Britt, 76-72-74=222

*2013: 8th/292-ppd-299=591 | T19, Emily McLennan, 70-76=146

*2014: 13th/317-298-308=923 | T15, Agathe Sauzon, 76-72-74=222

*2015: 12th/295-294-319=908 | T34, Emily McLennan, 72-71-80=223

*2016: 9th/295-289-290=874 | T23, Holly Morgan, 77-70-71=218

*2018: 15th/307-302-304=913 | T31, Monica San Juan 75-75-74=224

*2019: 7th/289-289-294=872 | T11, Maddy McDaniel 71-71-71=213

*2021: T3rd/288-290-286=864 | T2, Dorota Zalewska 68-71-72=211

*Played at Cherokee CC

