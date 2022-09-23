RECAP: Women’s Golf Opens Play at Vandy

RESULTS | SCORING | PAIRINGS | ABOUT CHATTANOOGA GOLF

FRANKLIN, Tenn.—The Chattanooga Mocs shot 300 to begin play at the Mason Rudolph Championships Friday. That puts the Squad in 12th after 18 holes at the Vanderbilt Legends Club North Course. The Mocs are three shots behind the 9th-place trio of LSU, Georgia and Alabama, and two clear of Middle Tennessee in 12th.

Dorota Zalewska kept up her strong early season play. The senior shot 2-under 70 to open in a tie for seventh. She’s just two strokes out of the lead held by Megan Schofill (Auburn), Lynn Lim (Vanderbilt) and Nena Wongthanavimok (Arizona).

Her 70 was supported by Kera Healey’s 75. Carolina Hortian added 76 followed by Megan Docherty’s 79. Beatriz Barrios had the drop score of 82.

“Today was ok…the conditions were tough with the wind, but we need five to play well and not just three,” Coach Colette Murray started. “I’m hoping Tomorrow we can throw out a good number and play well as a whole team.”

The 2 under today was the sixth par or better score in six cards for Zalewska. Five of the six are under par, all 2 under or lower. That puts her at 10 under for her 126 holes. She was a tourney-low 3 under on the par 4s, which doubles her tally for the campaign to 6 under (3.90).

Arizona (282) is the first round leader by one over host Vanderbilt (283). Mississippi State (284) is another stroke back in third.

The Mocs start Saturday’s 18 at 9:45 am, Eastern time, on the 10th hole paired with UGA and the Crimson Tide. Barrios leads off followed in 10-minute intervals including Nieves Martin playing as an individual at 10:35 am

Mason Rudolph Championships

Sept. 23-25 ​​(Fri.-Sun) | 54 holes (18 per day)

Lineup

12th of 14: 300 (+12)

T7) Dorota Zalewska : 70 (-2)

T39) Kera Healey : 75 (+3)

T48) Carolina Hortian : 76 (+4)

T66) Megan Docherty : 79 (+7)

T74) Beatriz Barrios : 82 (+10)

78) Nieves Martin : 87 (+15)

Course

Vanderbilt Legends Club North Course | Par 72 | 6,449 yards

Field

Chattanooga, Alabama, Arizona, Auburn, Denver, Georgia, Georgia Southern, Kentucky, LSU, Middle Tennessee, Ole Miss, Ohio State, Vanderbilt & Washington

History

Year: Team/Scores | Top Individual

2008: 13th, 308-292-302=902 | T35, Emma de Groot, 76-74-73=223

2012: 14th, 311-317-310=938 | T28, Jordan Britt, 75-80-74=229

2014: 7th, 291-300-204=895 | T13, Emily McLennan, 71-73-76=220

2016: 5th, 292-295-292=879 | T15, Cristina Perez, 76-70-72=218

2017: 12th, 292-293-297=882 | T40, Megan Woods, 72-73-73=218

2018: 14th, 299-300=599 | T15, Monica San Juan 70-73=143

2019: 10th, 292-304-297=893 | T14, Esme Hamilton 72-76-70=218

2021: 15th, 299-295-291=885 | T44, Esme Hamilton 72-73-75=220

Live Scoring

Golfstat

