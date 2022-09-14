RECAP: Women’s Golf Finishes Green Wave Fall Classic

RESULTS | ABOUT CHATTANOOGA GOLF

NEW ORLEANS—The Chattanooga Mocs Women’s golf team finished their opening event with a 296 score. That put the Mocs in 11th at the Green Wave Fall Classic ending up with 885 at Bayou Oaks at City Park’s South Course.

Dorota Zalewska led the way today with a 3-under 69. That was one ahead of Beatriz Barrios’s 70 (-2). Megan Docherty turned in 78 just ahead of Carolina Hortian’s 79 to complete the team score. Kera Healey’s 80 was the drop tally.

Zalewska posted two cards in the 60s and did not have an over par round tying for eighth at 7-under 209. It’s her second-lowest tourney total and tied for fifth-best all-time at Chattanooga with Ladies European Tour pro Christine Wolf ‘ 11 (2011 JMU Eagle Landing Invite). She tied for eighth this week.

Barrios, who shot 3 under over her final 36 holes, fired a level-par 216. She saw her first action since last October. Docherty (231) and Healey (232) were one stroke apart, while Hortian finished with 236.

LSU claimed a 3-stroke win over Nebraska. The Cornhuskers’ Kelli Strand was medalist with 12-under 202. The Mocs return to the tee on Monday, Sept. 19 at the Mercedes-Benz Collegiate in Knoxville.

Green Wave Fall Classic

Sept. 12-13 (Mon-Tue) | New Orleans, La.

Lineup

11th of 14: 298-291-296=885

T8) Dorota Zalewska : 72-68-69=209 (-7)

T27) Beatriz Barrios : 75-71-70=216 (E)

71) Megan Docherty : 77-76-78=231 (+15)

T72) Kera Healey : 74-78-80=232 (+16)

T78) Carolina Hortian : 81-76-79=236 (+20)

Course

Bayou Oaks at City Park | Par 72 | 6,158 yards

Field

Chattanooga, Central Arkansas, Incarnate Word, Little Rock, LSU, Mercer, Nebraska, UNC Asheville, Northern Colorado, Sam Houston, Seattle, South Florida, Tulane, Tulsa

History

First entry in the event

Live Scoring

Golfstat

GoMocs.com is the official website of the Chattanooga Mocs. Buy officially licensed gear in our online store. The Mocs can also be followed on their official website Facebook page or on Twitter. Find out how to join the UTC Mocs Club and support more than 300 student-athletes by clicking here.