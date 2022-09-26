RECAP: Women’s Golf Earns Strong Finish at Vandy

RESULTS | ABOUT CHATTANOOGA GOLF

FRANKLIN, Tenn.—It was a weekend of opportunity for the Chattanooga Mocs Women’s golf team. The ladies did not disappoint coming in sixth against a power-packed 14-team field. It ended with a 294 today to complete the 3-day, 54-hole Mason Rudolph Championships at 873 (+9).

The sixth-place finish was just behind Auburn in fifth. The Mocs ended up one ahead of Alabama, two clear of Ohio State with Kentucky and Georgia rounding out the top 10 by four and six strokes, respectively.

“We obviously wanted to have a better team overall, but overall, we are pleased with this performance,” Coach Colette Murray explained. “It’s not every day a Mocs team can say it beat Alabama, Ohio State, Kentucky, Georgia and Washington, so we consider this a win for the program in many ways.”

Today’s round was led by the pair of Carolina Hortian and Dorota Zalewska with both tallying 1-under 71. Kera Healey and Beatriz Barrios closed out the counting column with 76s. Megan Docherty’s 77 was the drop score.

Zalewska added to her growing list of accomplishments. Her 7-under 209 tied for second overall, it was her eighth top 5 and 12th top 10. Three more par or better cards makes her the third Moc with 30 in her career. She’s two off the career record of 32 by Emma de Groot ’11. She’s now 15 under for the season through nine cards with seven of the nine under par.

Hortian vaulted up into a tie for 29th with 220. That ties her career-low 54-hole score and is her best regular season tourney finish. She’s also 3 under historically at the Vanderbilt Legends Club North Course in the final round.

Docherty was next on the team leaderboard at 224. Healey was close behind with 227 which was one better than Barrios at 228.

Mississippi State (845) leapfrogged host Arizona (849) and Vanderbilt (850) for the team win. Auburn’s Megan Schofill claimed medalist honors with a 9-under 207.

After six rounds in seven days, the Mocs have a little time to prepare for the next event. That’s the Ron Moore Invitational at the University of Denver October 7-9.

“The girls are in a good place,” Murray added. “We look forward to having time to work on some things before hitting the road again.”

Mason Rudolph Championships

Sept. 23-25 ​​(Fri.-Sun) | 54 holes (18 per day)

Lineup

6th of 14: 300-279-294=873 (+9)

T2) Dorota Zalewska : 70-68-71=209 (-7)

T29) Carolina Hortian : 76-73-71=220 (+4)

T41) Megan Docherty : 79-68-77=224 (+8)

T55) Kera Healey : 75-76-76=227 (+11)

T59) Beatriz Barrios : 82-70-76=228 (+12)

77) Nieves Martin (Ind): 87-82-87=256 (+40)

Course

Vanderbilt Legends Club North Course | Par 72 | 6,449 yards

Field

Chattanooga, Alabama, Arizona, Auburn, Denver, Georgia, Georgia Southern, Kentucky, LSU, Middle Tennessee, Ole Miss, Ohio State, Vanderbilt & Washington

History

Year: Team/Scores | Top Individual

2008: 13th, 308-292-302=902 | T35, Emma de Groot, 76-74-73=223

2012: 14th, 311-317-310=938 | T28, Jordan Britt, 75-80-74=229

2014: 7th, 291-300-204=895 | T13, Emily McLennan, 71-73-76=220

2016: 5th, 292-295-292=879 | T15, Cristina Perez, 76-70-72=218

2017: 12th, 292-293-297=882 | T40, Megan Woods, 72-73-73=218

2018: 14th, 299-300=599 | T15, Monica San Juan 70-73=143

2019: 10th, 292-304-297=893 | T14, Esme Hamilton 72-76-70=218

2021: 15th, 299-295-291=885 | T44, Esme Hamilton 72-73-75=220

