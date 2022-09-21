RECAP: Women’s Golf Closes Well in Knoxville

RESULTS | ABOUT CHATTANOOGA GOLF

KNOXVILLE—The Chattanooga Mocs Women’s golf team saved their best for last shooting 2-over 286 in the final round of the Mercedes-Benz Collegiate. The Squad shot 880 for the 54 holes at Cherokee Country Club. That final tally tied for sixth lowest of the day and moved the Mocs past BYU into 11th place.

“The team played well today,” Coach Colette Murray said. “We saw lots of good golf, and it’s definitely what we needed heading straight into another event. I’m encouraged by what we did today, and I’m excited about the progress.”

Dorota Zalewska once again led the way with a 2-under 69. Five of her six cards this season are par or better and this was the fourth in the 60s giving her nine for her career, one off Emily McLennan’s (2013-16) school record.

Beatriz Barrios turned in level-par 71 with Kera Healey and Megan Docherty both shooting 73. Isabella Yu Lee had the drop score with 76.

Zalewska fifth straight top 25 tying for 16th overall with a 1-under 212. She’s now 8 under for the season and 8 under for her last 252 holes dating back to last season.

Barrios nearly matched her opening total with 218. That was two ahead of Healey with 220. Docherty shot 230 with Yu Lee coming in at 239.

Wake Forest claimed a 3-shot win over UCF with 36-hole leader Virginia finishing third. UCF’s Tunrada Piddon was medalist at 202 (-11).

The Mocs have a quick turnaround returning to the tee Friday in Franklin, Tenn. That’s the start of the 3-day, 54-hole Mason Rudolph Women’s Championships at Vanderbilt Legends Club.

Mercedes-Benz Collegiate

Sept. 19-20 (Mon-Tue) | 54 holes (36/18)

Lineup

11th of 14: 292-302-286=880 (+28)

T16) Dorota Zalewska : 69-74-69=212 (-1)

T33) Beatriz Barrios : 74-73-71=218 (+5)

T41) Kera Healey : 70-77-73=220 (+7)

66) Megan Docherty : 79-78-73=230 (+17)

75) Isabella Yu Lee : 84-79-76=239 (+26)

Course

Cherokee CC | Par 71 | 5,930 yards

Field

Chattanooga, Augusta, BYU, UCF, Kent. Maryland, Mercer, Michigan, Michigan State, Purdue, Tennessee, Virginia, Virginia Tech & Wake Forest

History

Year: Team/Scores | Top Individual

2008: T9th/296-302-295-893 | T10, Maria Salinas, 73-74-70=217

2009: 8th/300-302-305=907 | T20, Emma de Groot, 73-72-79=224

2010: 7th/300-293-289=882 | T9, Christine Wolf, 73-73-70=216

2012: 14th/311-307-304=922 | T26, Jordan Britt, 76-72-74=222

*2013: 8th/292-ppd-299=591 | T19, Emily McLennan, 70-76=146

*2014: 13th/317-298-308=923 | T15, Agathe Sauzon, 76-72-74=222

*2015: 12th/295-294-319=908 | T34, Emily McLennan, 72-71-80=223

*2016: 9th/295-289-290=874 | T23, Holly Morgan, 77-70-71=218

*2018: 15th/307-302-304=913 | T31, Monica San Juan 75-75-74=224

*2019: 7th/289-289-294=872 | T11, Maddy McDaniel 71-71-71=213

*2021: T3rd/288-290-286=864 | T2, Dorota Zalewska 68-71-72=211

*Played at Cherokee CC

