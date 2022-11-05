Recap: Wizards fall short, lose 128-86 at home to Nets

Basketball is a game of runs, and tonight, the Wizards were on the wrong side of most of those runs. The Nets scored in bunches and the Wizards’ offense went dry at times, leading to a 128-86 loss at home.

The Wizards looked like a different team at the start of the game against the Nets. Prior to tonight’s contest, they were last in the league in three-point attempts per game. But tonight, their first three buckets came by way of the deep ball thanks to Kristaps Porzingis knocking down his first shot and Kyle Kuzma hitting a pair of triples.

Kuzma was aggressive early on looking for his shot — especially from 3-point range. Coming into this game, he was averaging just over five 3-point attempts per game. They took eight and converted three of them. Halfway through the second quarter, Kuzma had already notched 16 points, but things would slow down for him after that. He finished the game with 19 points on 5-of-12 shooting from the field to go along with five rebounds and two assists.

The Wizards kept the game within reach for most of the first half. With just under two minutes left in the second quarter, the Wizards trailed 58-57, and things were looking up. But then, the Nets went on an 11-0 run to end the half and never looked back.

Brooklyn came out of the Halftime break ready to go, starting the third quarter on a 16-3 run, making that a 27-3 continued run going back to the end of the first half.

Ultimately, the offense and defense were tied together tonight. They both struggled to maintain a rhythm and have a sustained positive impact on the game. The Nets would end up holding the Wizards to 13 points in the third quarter while scoring 27 of their own.

By the time the fourth quarter came around, the deficit was too big to overcome.

“Across the board, we all got our butts kicked tonight,” said Wizards head Coach Wes Unseld Jr.

As far as top performers go for the Wizards, Bradley Beal led the way with 20 points on 8-of-17 shooting from the field to go along with three assists, three rebounds, and two steals.

“It was a letdown,” said Beal. “We didn’t have it at all tonight.”

One bright spot for the Wizards was Corey Kispert making his season debut after suffering an ankle injury during the preseason. He struggled with his shot, but it was important for him to be on the court shaking the Rust off. If the Wizards want to be a successful team from behind the arc this season, they’ll need Kispert’s help.