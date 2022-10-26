Recap: Wizards dominant in Showdown with Pistons, winning 120-99

The Wizards responded to their disappointing overtime loss in Cleveland with a commanding 120-99 win at home over the Pistons on Tuesday night. It wasn’t always easy, but the team showed resilience and flexibility en route to beating an up-and-coming Eastern Conference foe.

Going with the same starting five, the Wizards got off to a strong start behind Kristaps Porzingis’ Offensive outburst in the first quarter. They knocked down two Threes in the opening two minutes and threw down a Monster one-handed slam thanks to a perfect lob from Bradley Beal.

Porzingis led the way with 10 points after the first frame and finished the game with 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the field and 2-of-4 shooting from deep to go along with seven rebounds and two assists in only 25 minutes. of action. He was feeling it all night, but foul trouble ultimately limited his playing time.

The Wizards had a minor scare in the first quarter as Beal left the court and headed to the locker room with what the team announced as back tightness. After being designated as questionable to return, Beal wound up taking the court again late in the third quarter.

In Beal’s absence, Will Barton stepped up in a major way. In the second quarter alone, he scored 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field and 3-of-4 shooting from three to go along with two assists, one steal, and a block. Barton was feeling himself, running up and down the court with noticeable confidence. Thanks to Barton’s stellar play in the second quarter, the Wizards took a 56-49 lead at halftime and never looked back.

Kyle Kuzma is another guy that stepped up in major ways while Beal was out. He was attacking the rim ferociously, getting into the paint with ease and finishing at a high clip. He was the top scorer in the game tonight, pouring in 25 points on 9-of-17 shooting from the field to go along with six rebounds, one assist, and one block. He was also a game-high +23 during his minutes.

The Wizards looked good in Beal’s absence, but his return to the court was still a welcome sight. They took the last few minutes of the third to get reacclimated to the pace of the game, and then exploded in the fourth quarter.

In the final frame, Beal dropped 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting from the field, including two eerily similar stepback and one jumpers that were poetry in motion.

Despite missing a large chunk of the game, Beal still finished with 13 points, six assists, and four boards.

Ultimately, it was all too much for the young Pistons to overcome and the Wizards walked out of Capital One Arena with a nice dub.