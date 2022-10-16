RECAP: Red Wings use four-goal second period to defeat Devils, 5-2

NEWARK, NJ — The Detroit Red Wings used a four-goal second period to defeat the New Jersey Devils, 5-2, on Saturday night at the Prudential Center for their first road win of the 2022-23 season.

New Jersey opened the scoring in the first period, but Ben Chiarot and Jakub Vrana scored within four minutes of each other to put Detroit ahead, 2-1, early in the second. After the Devils knotted things up just 10 seconds after Vrana’s tally, David Perron and Captain Dylan Larkin went back-to-back later in the same frame to give Detroit a 4-2 advantage. Dominik Kubalik then found the back of the net in the third, helping the Red Wings (2-0-0, 4 points) win their second consecutive game under new head Coach Derek Lalonde.

Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 37 of 39 shots he faced in his season debut.

Tyler Bertuzzi exited Saturday’s game after blocking a shot roughly halfway through the second and did not return.

NEXT UP: Detroit will return home to host the Los Angeles Kings for a 7 pm puck drop on Monday night at Little Caesars Arena.

SCORING SUMMARY

New Jersey 1, Detroit 0 (4:45, 1st period)

Dougie Hamilton gathered a Loose Puck and sent a shot from the blue line that got past Nedeljkovic, giving the Devils an early lead.

Detroit 1, New Jersey 1 (1:30, 2nd period)

Chiarot, Assisted by Larkin and Bertuzzi, ripped a shot from the point and found twine through traffic.

Video: [email protected]: Chiarot scores in 2nd period

Detroit 2, New Jersey 1 (4:34, 2nd period)

Vrana and Raymond skated down the ice and created a 2-on-1 rush, then Vrana’s shot from the left faceoff circle zipped past Devils netminder Vitek Vanecek into the back of the net. Chiarot was also credited with an assist on Vrana’s first goal of the season.

Video: [email protected]: Vrana goes upstairs from tough angle

New Jersey 2, Detroit 2 (4:44, 2nd period)

Miles Wood took a pass from Fabian Zetterlund in front of the Red Wings’ crease, then scored to tie the game.

Detroit 3, New Jersey 2 (17:02, 2nd period)

Perron, Assisted by Olli Määttä and Vrana, buried a rebound for the eventual game-winner, his first as a Red Wing.

Video: [email protected]: Perron buries rebound to give Red Wings lead

Detroit 4, New Jersey 2 (19:59, 2nd period)

Larkin received Andrew Copp‘s backhanded pass, cut to the slot and sent the puck past Vanecek with less than a second remaining in the period to double Detroit’s lead. Filip Hronek also recorded a helper on Larkin’s first tally of the season.

Video: [email protected]: Larkin doubles lead in Waning seconds of 2nd

Detroit 5, New Jersey 2 (10:55, 3rd period)

Raymond’s pass went to Kubalik in the slot, whose backhanded goal capped the scoring for Detroit. Larkin recorded an assist on Kubalik’s first goal as a Red Wing.

Video: [email protected]: Kubalik scores in 3rd period

QUOTABLE

Lalonde has contributions from all players

“There’s been a commitment in these six periods to play the right way and do things right.”

Lalonde is Bertuzzi’s status

“It’s upper-body. We’ll re-evaluate on Monday.”

Larkin is how he feels this year’s Red Wings are different

“I think a quiet calmness, a quiet confidence. We’re not yelling at the refs looking for calls because we need them late in games. We’re just playing our game, blocking shots and getting great goaltending.”

Nedeljkovic on his takeaways from Saturday’s win

“I thought we responded well. We stuck with it, stuck with our game and it worked for us.”