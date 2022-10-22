RECAP: Men’s Golf Takes Lead into Final Round

RESULTS | SCORING | PAIRINGS | ABOUT CHATTANOOGA GOLF

CHATTANOOGA—The Chattanooga Mocs are in first place after 36 holes at the Furman Intercollegiate. The group opened with 4-over 288 in the morning 18 before Roaring into the lead by virtue of a 7-under 277 in the afternoon.

The duo of Paul Conroy and John Houk paced the effort. They are tied for sixth overall at 138 (-4) which is one better than Samuel Espinosa tied for ninth at 3 under. One stroke separates Braedon Wear (151) and Carson Johnson (152).

Conroy led the way in the early round. His 2-under 69 was one better than Houk’s 70. Espinosa shot 72 with Johnson’s 77 rounding out the team tally.

Houk returned the favor in round two. He topped Conroy by one shooting 68 compared to the Irishman’s 69. Espinosa had the low round of 67, while Wear closed out the scoring with 73.

The Mocs lead James Madison by two in second with host Furman in third with a level-par 588. JMU’s Daniel Chen is the leader individually at 8 under.

Sunday’s final 18 starts at 9:50 for the Mocs playing with the Dukes and Paladins.

Furman Intercollegiate

October 22-23 (Sat-Sun) | Greenville, SC

Lineup

1st of 15: 288-277=565 (-3)

T6) Paul Conroy : 69-69=138 (-4)

T6) John Houk : 70-68=138 (-4)

T9) Samuel Espinosa : 72-67=139 (-3)

T63) Braedon Wear : 78-73=151 (+9)

T69) Carson Johnson : 77-75=152 (+10)

Course

Furman Golf Course | Par 71 | 7.005 yards

Field

Chattanooga, Campbell, Coastal Carolina, Davidson, Francis Marion, Furman, Gardner-Webb, High Point, James Madison, Richmond, Samford, USC Aiken, Virginia Tech, Western Carolina, Williams & Mary

History

1981: T24, 322-304-308=934 | T96, Gary Weller, 83-77-73=233

1982: 21, 314-298-301=913 | T49, Kip Henley, 77-72-76=225

1985: 23, 326-332-329=987 | T75, Joey Hughes, 81-76-78=237

1986: T18, 307-304-310=921 | T61, Lee Gerdes, 78-72-78=228

1987: 17, 316-311=627| T28, Lee Gerdes, 76-76=152

1988: 11, 305-303-309=917| T33, Brian MIllican, 76-72-78=226

1989: 16, 309-313-309=931 | T65, Guess/Findley, 232

1990: 10, 303-299-297=899 | T29, Wayne Woolfall, 78-72-74=224

1991: 3, 316-307=623| T33, Neil Connolly, 76-73=149

1992: 20, 319-313-317=949| T17, Neil Connolly, 78-70-74=222

1993: T6, 292-302=594 | T3, N. Connolly/G. Lord, 70-72=142

1994: 19, 309-310=619 | T43, Harry Hartman, 73-78=151

1995: T21, 306-315-318=939 | T39, Tim Turpen. 74-72-83=229

1996: 16, 310-307-317=934 | T19, J. van de Griff, 76-74-74=224

1997: 14, 301-304-299=904 | T28, J. van de Griff, 75-70-77=222

1998: 10, 305-301-301=907| T6, Brendan Wilson, 76-70-72=218

2000: 16, 302-317-311=930 | T47, Jacob Wilson, 72-78-79=229

2001: 16, 312-303-304=919 | T49, Toby Geren, 79-74-74=227

2002: 13, 299-307-302=908 | T14, Toby Geren, 71-78-71=220

2003: 17, 313-312-305=930 (+66) | T35, Matt Brock, 76-74-75=225

2004: T12, 310-304-296=910 (+46) | T23, T.Smith, 76-77-72=225

2005: 15, 296-304-300=900 (+36) | T8, Fritsch, 73-72-71=216 (E)

2006: 2, 299-286-294=879 (+15) | T4, Hodge, 75-71-71=217 (+1)

2008: 1, 287-291-296=874 (+10) | 1, Hodge, 69-73-71=213 (-3)

2010: 2, 289-291-299=879 (+15) | T1, S.Fox, 70-68-72=210 (-6)

2011: 6, 303-286-289=878 (+14) | T10, S. Jaeger, 74-69-72=215 (-1)

2013: 7, 290-294-297=881 (+17) | T18, Bunn, 71-72-75=218 (+2)

2015: 9, 295-295-301=901 (+37) | T22, Gosselin, 75-72-72=219 (+3)

2016: 10, 290-291-289=870 (+6) | T4, Gosselin, 70-71-68-=209 (-7)

2017: T3, 291-278-286=855 (-9) | T2, Gosselin, 71-67-68=206 (-10)

2021: 3rd, 294-281-282=857 (+5) | T3, Cobb, 75-70-68=211 (-2)

Live Scoring

Golfstat

