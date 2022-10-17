RECAP: Men’s Golf in the Hunt at NC State

RESULTS | SCORING | PAIRINGS | ABOUT CHATTANOOGA GOLF

CHATTANOOGA—The Chattanooga Mocs men’s golf team got off to a solid start at the Wolfpack Intercollegiate. The Quintet started with 2-under 286 and closed with 289 for a 1-under 575 on day one at Lonnie Poole Golf Club.

John Houk led the way. His 3-under 69 over the opening 18 was the low round of the day for a Mocs Squad that littered par or better cards along the lineup. He’s 3 under and tied for fifth with 18 holes to play.

Samuel Espinosa is also in the top 10. He’s two shots behind his compadre turning in 71 and 72 for a 1-under 143. Paul Conroy is another shot back at level par carding 70 ad 74.

Carson Johnson and Braedon Wear are tied at 5 overs. Both got off to a rough start with Johnson’s first 18 of the season listed at 77 before coming back with an even-par 72. Wear shot rounds of 76 and 73 as all five Mocs turned in at least one counting card.

“I thought the guys did a good job out there today,” Coach Blaine Woodruff shared. “When the wind picked up at the start of round two, our guys struggled a bit. But each guy did a good job battling and fighting back to keep us in the mix. Always fun to have a chance to win a tournament and three shots can flip in a heartbeat.

“This is two tournaments in a row for us now with a great opportunity to come home with a title. It begins and ends with us controlling what we can control and letting it happen instead of trying to make it happen. Looking forward to Sunday’s challenge !”

Lipscomb and Miami (Ohio) are in the lead at 4 under. That’s one ahead of host NC State with the Mocs and Jacksonville (Fla.) tied in fourth with 1 under days. Jacksonville’s Jack Neill is the individual leader at 6 under.

The final 18 is an early morning start. The Mocs are paired with the Dolphins and UNCW off hole 1 at 8:30 a.m. Wear leads off followed by Johnson (8:40), Conroy (8:50), Espinosa (9:00) and Houk (9:10).

Wolfpack Intercollegiate

October 15-16 (Sat.-Sun.) | Raleigh, NC

Lineup

T4 of 14: 286-289=575 (-1)

John Houk : T5, 69-72=141 (-3)

Samuel Espinosa : T10, 71-72=143 (-1)

Paul Conroy : T16, 70-74=144 (E)

Carson Johnson : T40, 77-72=149 (+5)

Braedon Wear : T40, 76-73-149 (+5)

Course

Lonnie Poole Golf Course | Par 72 | 7,282 yards

Field

Chattanooga, Augusta, Bellarmine, Campbell, East Carolina, Elon, Jacksonville, James Madison, Lipscomb, Miami (Ohio), UNC Greensboro, NC State, UNC Wilmington & Wofford

History

2015: 7th, 292-294=586 (+18) | T5, Wes Gosselin, 71-71=142 (E)

2017: 8th, 302-286-289=877 (+13) | T4, Luke Long, 72-68-71=211 (-5)

Live Scoring

Golfstat

