RECAP: Men’s Golf Goes Back-to-Back with Win at Furman
Coach Blaine Woodruff, Braedon Wear, Paul Conroy, Samuel Espinosa, John Houk, Carson Johnson & Asst. Coach Nick Robinson
CHATTANOOGA—The Chattanooga Mocs men’s golf team put in another dominating Sunday en route to a second consecutive Trophy winning the Furman Intercollegiate. The Mocs shot 11-under 273 to pull away to a 3-stroke win over Davidson and James Madison which were runners-up at level par 852.
It was an impressive display with three cards in the 60s, another a smidge outside and a 73 for a drop score. Braedon Wear led the way with a 5-under 66 on the par 71 Furman Golf Course. Paul Conroy posted 68, while John Houk carded 69. Samuel Espinosa added 70. Carson Johnson had 73.
Conroy followed up his own win last year with a 7-under 206. Today’s 68 followed twin 69s on Saturday. He is 18 under over his last 162 holes. They finished one shot ahead of John Houk in fifth.
Sam Espinosa tied for sixth with 4-under 209. It’s his fourth straight top 10. He’s the only student-athlete in school history to post four top 10s in as many events to open a season. Derek Rende ’10 was the only other one to do it three times missing a fourth with a tie for 11th.
The Mocs are 27 under over the last two Sundays averaging 272.5 strokes per round. The lads are 40 under for the season in the final round which is a 276.0 average. The 14 under total for the event pushes the overall number to 51 under through four tournaments. The program has never produced an under-par campaign.
This is the second win at the Furman Intercollegiate. Newly minted Hall of Famer Jonathan Hodge ’09 led the 2008 Mocs to a sweep of team and individual titles. A little more history…
The back-to-back wins is a first for the program since 2012. That year saw Chattanooga Runaway with the Southern Conference Championship on Daniel Island in Charleston, SC That group followed it up with a comeback win at the NCAA Bowling Green Regionals jumping UCLA and Texas A&M for the win. PGA Tour player Stephan Jaeger ’12 earned medalist honors in both events.
Next up is the Saint Mary’s Invitational. The field takes at Poppy Hills Golf Club in Pebble Beach, Calif., Oct. 31-Nov. 2.
Furman Intercollegiate
October 22-23 (Sat-Sun) | Greenville, SC
Lineup
1st of 15: 288-277-273=838 (-14)
T3) Paul Conroy: 69-69-68=296 (-7)
5) John Houk: 70-68-69=207 (-6)
T6) Samuel Espinosa: 72-67-70=209 (-4)
T26) Braedon Wear: 78-73-66=217 (+4)
T64) Carson Johnson: 77-75-73=225 (+12)
Course
Furman Golf Course | Par 71 | 7.005 yards
Field
Chattanooga, Campbell, Coastal Carolina, Davidson, Francis Marion, Furman, Gardner-Webb, High Point, James Madison, Richmond, Samford, USC Aiken, Virginia Tech, Western Carolina, Williams & Mary
History
1981: T24, 322-304-308=934 | T96, Gary Weller, 83-77-73=233
1982: 21, 314-298-301=913 | T49, Kip Henley, 77-72-76=225
1985: 23, 326-332-329=987 | T75, Joey Hughes, 81-76-78=237
1986: T18, 307-304-310=921 | T61, Lee Gerdes, 78-72-78=228
1987: 17, 316-311=627| T28, Lee Gerdes, 76-76=152
1988: 11, 305-303-309=917| T33, Brian MIllican, 76-72-78=226
1989: 16, 309-313-309=931 | T65, Guess/Findley, 232
1990: 10, 303-299-297=899 | T29, Wayne Woolfall, 78-72-74=224
1991: 3, 316-307=623| T33, Neil Connolly, 76-73=149
1992: 20, 319-313-317=949| T17, Neil Connolly, 78-70-74=222
1993: T6, 292-302=594 | T3, N. Connolly/G. Lord, 70-72=142
1994: 19, 309-310=619 | T43, Harry Hartman, 73-78=151
1995: T21, 306-315-318=939 | T39, Tim Turpen. 74-72-83=229
1996: 16, 310-307-317=934 | T19, J. van de Griff, 76-74-74=224
1997: 14, 301-304-299=904 | T28, J. van de Griff, 75-70-77=222
1998: 10, 305-301-301=907| T6, Brendan Wilson, 76-70-72=218
2000: 16, 302-317-311=930 | T47, Jacob Wilson, 72-78-79=229
2001: 16, 312-303-304=919 | T49, Toby Geren, 79-74-74=227
2002: 13, 299-307-302=908 | T14, Toby Geren, 71-78-71=220
2003: 17, 313-312-305=930 (+66) | T35, Matt Brock, 76-74-75=225
2004: T12, 310-304-296=910 (+46) | T23, T.Smith, 76-77-72=225
2005: 15, 296-304-300=900 (+36) | T8, Fritsch, 73-72-71=216 (E)
2006: 2, 299-286-294=879 (+15) | T4, Hodge, 75-71-71=217 (+1)
2008: 1, 287-291-296=874 (+10) | 1, Hodge, 69-73-71=213 (-3)
2010: 2, 289-291-299=879 (+15) | T1, S.Fox, 70-68-72=210 (-6)
2011: 6, 303-286-289=878 (+14) | T10, S. Jaeger, 74-69-72=215 (-1)
2013: 7, 290-294-297=881 (+17) | T18, Bunn, 71-72-75=218 (+2)
2015: 9, 295-295-301=901 (+37) | T22, Gosselin, 75-72-72=219 (+3)
2016: 10, 290-291-289=870 (+6) | T4, Gosselin, 70-71-68-=209 (-7)
2017: T3, 291-278-286=855 (-9) | T2, Gosselin, 71-67-68=206 (-10)
2021: 3rd, 294-281-282=857 (+5) | T3, Cobb, 75-70-68=211 (-2)
