RECAP: Men’s Golf Gets Started in California

STATS/NOTES | SCORING | PAIRINGS | ABOUT CHATTANOOGA GOLF

PEBBLE BEACH—The Chattanooga Mocs men’s golf team is seventh after 18 holes of the Saint Mary’s Invitational at Poppy Hills Golf Club. The Squad turned in 3-over 287 and is just three out of the top 5 with No. 18 Colorado State at level-par 284 and host Saint Mary’s in between in sixth with 285.

Garrett Engle led the way with a 2-under 69. He’s tied for eighth overall, one ahead of Paul Conroy’s 70 in a tie for 12th. Nick Etherton shot 73 in his first Collegiate round. That was two better than Samuel Espinosa’s 75 which closed out the team scoring. John Houk had the drop score of 78.

The Mocs carded 16 birdies on their counting cards. It’s the third straight round with 16 or more and seventh on the season. The 287 ties for the ninth-lowest team score of the season 10 of 13 at that number or better.

San Diego is in the early lead with 275. That’s two better than Loyola Marymount in second at 277. LMU’s Riley Lewis leads individually with 6-under 65.

The Mocs are the first ones off in the morning paired with eighth-place Northern Illinois (289). The two squads tee off No. 1 at 11:44 am (ET). Espinosa and Houk are in the first group followed by Conroy and Etherton. Engle is on his own with NIU’s No. 1 and the top scorers from Colorado State and Saint Mary’s.

Scoring and pairings are linked above.

Saint Mary’s Invite

October 31-Nov. 2 (Mon-Wed) | Pebble Beach, Calif.

Lineup

Team: 7th of 16, 287 (+3)

T8) Garrett Engle: 69 (-2)

T12) Paul Conroy: 70 (-1)

T37) Nick Etherton: 73 (+2)

T60) Samuel Espinosa: 75 (+4)

T77) John Houk: 78 (+7)

Course

Poppy Hills Golf Course | Par 71 | 7,091 yards

Field

(58) Chattanooga, (39) BYU, UCSB, (18) Colorado St., (99) Fresno St., (97) Grand Canyon, Loyola Marymount, Nevada, Northern Illinois, Pacific, Sacramento St., Saint Mary’s, San Diego, Santa Clara, UTSA & (63) Washington St.

History

First entry in the event

Live Scoring

Golfstat

GoMocs.com is the official website of the Chattanooga Mocs. Buy officially licensed gear in our online store. The Mocs can also be followed on their official website Facebook page or on Twitter. Find out how to join the UTC Mocs Club and support more than 300 student-athletes by clicking here.