RECAP: Men’s Golf Climbs to 6th-Place Finish

PEBBLE BEACH—The Chattanooga Mocs men’s golf team moved up to a sixth-place finish at the Saint Mary’s Invitational. The Squad turned in 290 over the final 18 at Poppy Hills Golf Club in Pebble Beach.

The Mocs 871 was just three shots out of the top five with fifth-place Santa Clara shooting 868. San Diego claimed the win at 845. It was a 16-stroke cushion ahead of No. 18 Colorado State. Saint Mary’s (864) and Loyola Marymount (865) Nestled in third and fourth.

It was Samuel Espinosa’s day. His 4-under 67 tied for the low round of the day with Saint Mary’s Kristian Bressum. He had five birdies in three of the last four holes to finish the fall on the right note.

He was joined on the counting card by the duo of Paul Conroy and Garrett Engle. They shot 74 with Nick Etherton’s 75 completing today’s 290. John Houk had the drop score of 78.

Espinosa and Conroy led the Mocs overall tying for 16th at 3-over 216. Engle ended up three back of his Compadres on top and six clear of Etherton’s 225. Houk finished with 228.

The Mocs go from one historic locale to another, but they’ll have to wait. Next up is the Hayt Collegiate on February 5-6 at Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

Saint Mary’s Invite

October 31-Nov. 2 (Mon-Wed) | Pebble Beach, Calif.

Lineup

Team: 6th of 16, 287-294-290=871 (+19)

T16) Paul Conroy: 70-72-74=216 (+3)

T16) Samuel Espinosa: 75-74-67=216 (+3)

T27) Garrett Engle: 69-76-74=219 (+6)

T50) Nick Etherton: 73-77-75=225 (+12)

T61) John Houk: 78-72-78=228 (+15)

Course

Poppy Hills Golf Course | Par 71 | 7,091 yards

Field

(58) Chattanooga, (39) BYU, UCSB, (18) Colorado St., (99) Fresno St., (97) Grand Canyon, Loyola Marymount, Nevada, Northern Illinois, Pacific, Sacramento St., Saint Mary’s, San Diego, Santa Clara, UTSA & (63) Washington St.

History

First entry in the event

Live Scoring

Golfstat

