Recap: Ducks Grab a Point on Terry’s Tying Goal, Fall 2-1 in OT to Preds

The Ducks fought back to tie the game in the third period, but Roman Josi scored the game-winning goal in overtime, clinching a 2-1 win for the Nashville Predators Tonight at Bridgestone Arena.

Despite earning a standings point, the Ducks fell to 6-15-2 on the season and 2-9-2 on the road.

Troy Terry scored Anaheim’s Lone goal, tying the game with 9:21 to play in the third period. Cam Fowler and Kevin Shattenkirk tallied assists. John Gibson was terrific in net, stopping 39-of-41 Nashville shots.

Josi and Colton Sissons scored for the Predators, who improved to 10-9-2, tied for fourth in the Central Division. Juuse Saros earned his eighth win of the season with 34 saves.

The sides skated a scoreless opening period despite a strong early push from the Preds, who peppered Anaheim’s net with 13 shots but could get nothing past Gibson.

Jones had Anaheim’s best look of the period with a Breakaway on Saros, but the netminder shut down that chance with a left pad save.

After some back-and-forth action to start the middle frame, the Ducks nearly claimed the night’s first lead Midway through it when Troy Terry and Trevor Zegras got behind the Nashville defense for a 2-on-0 Rush against Saros. Terry got in tight to the crease in an attempt to sell the shot before leaving a drop pass for Zegras, but Saros read it well and shut down Zegras’ forehand bid with a Blocker save.

Instead it would be the Preds who would finally break through for the game’s opening goal minutes later, with Sissons finishing off a backdoor pass from Matt Duchene after a failed Ducks zone entry.

Anaheim almost pulled right back even four minutes prior to the second intermission on another odd-man rush, this time with Terry finding Fowler wide open in the middle of the ice. Fowler’s wrister from the slot beat Saros to the Blocker side but Rang the iron, keeping the home side ahead.

The Preds seemed to find some energy from that extra chance at preserving the lead, taking control of the pace of play for the final minutes of the second. Anaheim was able to weather the Storm and keep it a one-goal game headed to the third Mostly thanks to a couple of clutch stops by Gibson, namely a left-to-right sliding denial of a Duchene one-timer.

Anaheim finally pulled level just past the Midway point of the third period, getting rewarded after a couple of strong shifts in the Nashville zone. Terry took a cross-ice pass from Shattenkirk just inside the blue line, stepping to the middle of the ice and wiring a wrist shot that deflected off Saros’ glove and just over the line, tying the game at one with 9:21 to play in regulation.

Terry has goals in back-to-back games (2-1=3) and became the first Duck to hit double digits on the season (10). He leads the club in scoring, goals and assists. Terry is also tied for sixth among league leaders in even-strength points (19).

Fowler has points in seven of his last eight games (2-7=9).

The Ducks took control of play after the tying goal, putting the Preds back on their heels defensively and forcing Saros to come up with a few crucial saves to force the game to overtime. The goaltender’s best stop came on Jakob Silfveberg with just over a minute to play, sliding to his left to deny the Veteran Winger down low.

Both teams would have their chances to end the game in overtime, but the Predators grabbed the extra standings point, capitalizing on a Ducks defensive zone turnover when Josi beat a sprawled out Gibson from the slot.

The Ducks continue their four-game road trip Thursday night in Dallas.