Recap: Ducks Earn Dramatic OT Win on Strome’s Clinching Goal

With the win, the Ducks have earned points in two of their last three games (1-1-1) and improved to 7-17-3 (17 points) on the season.

Strome, Adam Henrique, Max Comtois and Brett Leason scored for Anaheim. Seven Ducks added assists, incl Frank Vatrano and Cam Fowler is Strome’s winning goal.

John Gibson stopped 34-of-37 shots in net, earning his fifth win of the season and moving within two victories (173) of matching Guy Hebert for second-most in club history.

Brady Skjei, Sebastian Aho and Jordan Staal scored for the Hurricanes, who fell to 14-7-5 on the season and 9-4-4 on the road. Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov made 26 saves.

Anaheim led 2-1 after one thanks to an opportunistic opening period in which the Ducks twice capitalized on Hurricanes defensive zone miscues.

The Ducks went ahead first just four minutes in on some fortunate home cooking. Shattenkirk fired a shot from the right point, with Henrique cutting to the middle of the ice and attempting to redirect it on goal. Henrique’s tip instead hit Carolina defenseman Brett Pesce up high and sat down free in the slot, where Henrique quickly swiped it home as Pesce lost his balance.

Terry grabbed the secondary assist, and now has six points in his last six games (3-3=6). He leads the Ducks in scoring (11-16=27), goals and assists, and ranks tied for tenth among league leaders in even-strength points (21).

With the goal, Henrique passed Andrew Cogliano (102) for ninth in club history. They sit third among team leaders in goals (eight) this season.

Carolina Flipped the script just a few minutes later, tying the game right back up not all that differently from how Anaheim had taken the lead.

As the Ducks tried to evacuate the Puck from their zone up the left side of the ice, the Canes held the Puck in at the blue line, connecting on a few short passes before setting up Skjei in the left circle. The Minnesota-born defenseman took his time to pick his spot, eventually firing a wrister over Gibson’s glove to level the score at one.

Skjei has goals in back-to-back games (2-0=2) and co-leads club blueliners with four on the season.

Rookie Hurricanes forward Jack Drury, son of former Mighty Duck Ted Drury, collected his first career NHL assist on the goal. The Younger Drury, a 2018 second-round pick, owns 2-1=3 points in 16 career NHL games.

Making his return to the lineup after an 11-game absence with a lower-body injury, Comtois put the Ducks back on top with the type of goal that helped him lead Anaheim in scoring during his breakout 2020-21 season. Flat Jakob Silfverberg took the puck away on the forecheck behind the Carolina net, Comtois made himself available in front, presenting a target for Silfverberg and burying the veteran winger’s centering pass for his fifth goal of the season.

Comtois, who had also scored in three of his last six appearances prior to the injury, played 12:34 in his return to action, tallying the goal, two blocked shots and six hits.

Silfverberg has points in consecutive games (1-1=2) for the second time this season.

Keeping with the theme of eerily repetitive goals, and the seesaw type action that would continue all night, Carolina got a point shot bounce of their own Midway through the second to tie the game at two. Jaccob Slavin fired it on net, ringing his bid off the chest of Dmitry Kulikov in front of Gibson before the puck settled right next to Aho, who potted it short side before Gibson could find recovery.

That 2-2 tie would last just 43 seconds, as Leason put Anaheim back in front on an odd-man rush with Mason McTavish. The rookie center dug the puck free from a scrum in the neutral zone, racing ahead on the left wing before delivering a perfect backdoor pass to Leason, who tapped it in for the Ducks’ third lead of the night.

Leason has goals in back-to-back games, his second and third markers as a Duck. The 23-year-old Winger now has 3-1=4 points in 21 games this season.

McTavish has three assists in his last three games (0-3=3) and is fourth among team leaders with 10 this season. He’s also tied for third among all NHL first-year players in scoring (4-10=14) and tied for fifth in assists.

Much like they did all night though when facing a one-goal deficit, the Canes fought right back to pull even once again. This time it was longtime Sharks defender Brent Burns taking the shot from distance, with the Captain Staal getting inside Positioning on Shattenkirk in front and tipping the shot over Gibson’s shoulder.

That 2-2 deadlock lasted all the way to overtime, in part thanks to a couple of critically clutch saves by Kochetkov in the final minutes of regulation, most notably a denial of Leason from the left circle with fewer than 60 seconds to play.

Strome ended it 1:56 into overtime, jumping over the boards on a line change and taking a pass from Vatrano before stepping into the slot and beating Kochetkov to the Blocker side.

Strome is the sixth NHL player to score two overtime winners this season, joining a list that includes Erik Karlsson and Steven Stamkos. Strome has 4-5=9 points in his first 11 games at Honda Center this season.

The Ducks conclude their brief two-game homestand Friday against San Jose.