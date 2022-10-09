RECAP: Bertuzzi’s two-goal night propels Red Wings past Maple Leafs, 4-2

DETROIT — Tyler Bertuzzi scored twice, helping the Detroit Red Wings erase a two-goal deficit to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs, 4-2, on Friday night at Little Caesars Arena.

After Tyler Bertuzzi‘s first goal pulled the Red Wings within 2-1 late in the first period, Elmer Soderblom‘s tally Midway through the middle frame evened the score. Joe Veleno netted the eventual game-winner with 11:47 remaining, then Bertuzzi provided extra insurance with an empty-net goal in the game’s final minute.

Alex Nedeljkovic made 21 saves for Detroit, which improved to 3-4-0 this preseason.

NEXT UP: The Red Wings will finish their exhibition slate on Saturday night against the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena.

SCORING SUMMARY

Toronto 1, Detroit 0 (1:55, 1st period)

Nick Abruzzese’s wrister from the slot went past Nedeljkovic on Toronto’s first shot of the game.

Toronto 2, Detroit 0 (6:05, 1st period)

The Maple Leafs doubled their early lead when Rasmus Sandin sent a shot from the point that snuck through traffic and into the back of the net.

Detroit 1, Toronto 2 (17:48, 1st period)

Dylan Larkin fed Bertuzzi, who skated into the left faceoff circle and fired the puck into the top corner, putting Detroit on the board.

Detroit 2, Toronto 2 (10:32, 2nd period)

A nifty backhander from Soderblom, who was assisted by Adam Ernebeat Toronto goaltender Ilya Samsonov to tie the game.

Detroit 3, Toronto 2 (8:13, 3rd period)

Veleno, with the puck on his stick, spun to beat William Villeneuve then converted a shot from the top of the right faceoff circle to give the Red Wings their first lead of the night. Olli Määttä and Gustav Lindstrom were both credited with assists on Veleno’s first tally of the preseason.

Detroit 4, Toronto 2 (19:06, 3rd period)

Bertuzzi, Assisted by Lucas Raymondsealed the win for Detroit with an empty-netter.

QUOTABLE

Red Wings head Coach Derek Lalonde is Veleno and Soderblom

“They both had good games. Both of those guys reflected our first 30 minutes.”

Lalonde is the most experienced Red Wings player finishing out the preseason

“We’ll see some of those guys again tomorrow. Guys that played Tonight – who are playing Tomorrow – will do so either because they need reps or we want to evaluate them again.”

Lalonde is Simon Edvinsson‘s availability for Saturday

“They won’t be playing tomorrow. I think we’ve seen enough. We’ve asked a lot of those guys in camp here.”

Soderblom is competing for a roster spot

“I want to show my best sides. I think I’m starting to get the most out of my game now.”