Recap and scores of STAC golf tournament at Mark Twain

Dante Bertoni and his Union-Endicott teammates closed a dominant fall golf season Tuesday afternoon by sweeping the titles at the Southern Tier Athletic Conference Championship tournament at Elmira’s Mark Twain Golf Course.

Bertoni, a junior, was individual Champion with an even-par 72, one stroke better than runner-up Trevor Warpus of Chenango Forks. Johnson City’s Ryan Fendick was a distant third with a 78 on a day in which greens were Tricky and fog greeted players for the morning shotgun start.

Bertoni’s effort helped UE repeat as STAC team champion. UE finished with a team total of 412. Corning, the only team to beat the Tigers this season, placed second with a score of 436. Vestal was three strokes behind Corning in third place.

Union-Endicott completes Sweep of 18-hole tourneys

Individual Winner Dante Bertoni of Union-Endicott hits his approach shot on the ninth hole at Elmira's Mark Twain Golf Course during the Southern Tier Athletic Conference golf championships Oct. 11, 2022. Bertoni shot an even-par 72.

The Tigers capped a season in which they posted a 12-1 record in dual matches and also won the Section 4 Class A tournament and the DiNunzio Tournament at the start of the season.

“To win three 18-hole championships in a row is unbelievable,” Tigers Coach Matt Morley said. “It just says something about these guys. They keep wanting more.”

Bertoni said he was especially happy for the Seniors on a team he described as extremely close and with a collectively strong work ethic.

