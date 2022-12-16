Rec Room Arts Announces 2023 Season

Rec Room Arts (Artistic Director Matt Hune, Associate Artistic Director Sophia Watt, Managing Director Stefan Azizi) announced the line-up for Rec Room Arts’ 2023 mainstage season of plays at their treasured downtown theater on 100 Jackson Street, with a broad slate of courageous local premieres and re-imagined classics. Along with its signature Green Room Bar, Rec Room has championed itself as Houston’s tiny but mighty theater that presents powerful productions of the highest caliber. Along with the four mainstage productions in 2023, Rec Room will also continue the Rec Room Writers’ Group, an initiative that supports the development of new plays by Texas writers.

The mainstage productions include Caryl Churchill’s award-winning science-fiction thriller A Number, directed by James Black; the acclaimed regional Premiere Wolf Play by Hansol Jung, directed by Lily Wolff; Will Arbery’s Pulitzer Prize finalist Heroes of the Fourth Turning directed by Sophia Watt; and the re-imagined classic Peter Pan for the holidays, adapted from JM Barrie to be directed by Matt Hune.

“Our 2023 line-up is a Radical look into our families, ideologies, and the often dreaded act of growing up,” said Matt Hune. “The artists we are Gathering at Rec Room are hardwired to tell stories and the 2023 season is an inquisitive attempt at using stories to deepen an understanding of ourselves.”

Hune continued, “Rec Room exists to be an artistic home for Houston artists and audiences that is both inspiringly unconventional and endearingly accessible. Our 55-seat theater and bar are unlike anything else in the city. Our 2023 artists are bringing to life four compelling stories that confront fundamental questions about how we live and what that means for our future. We hope our offerings this year will provide our city the opportunity to come together and reflect through imagination, myth, adventure, and celebration.”

In an effort to make theater, and more specifically Rec Room events, more accessible to more people, Rec Room will be providing the following initiatives: Wednesday Fiver – tickets to the first Wednesday of each of the four Productions will be $5; first come, first served. $10 Previews – preview performances will be available for purchase online (anytime) and at the box office (one hour before showtime) for $10.

Rec Room Arts is committed to welcoming audiences back to its beloved downtown home. To play our part in helping to protect everyone as we return, Rec Room requires complete vaccination and negative COVID-19 tests for all artists and staff. If possible, audiences are strongly recommended to stay up to date on COVID vaccinations and boosters. Face masks are not required. All policies are subject to change and are dependent on CDC guidance.

Treat yourself to theater and become a Subscriber today at www.recroomarts.org