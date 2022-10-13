REC Center adds Golf Simulator

The REC Center offers free Trials of the new Simulator

Mt. Pleasant REC Center now offers a golf simulator. (Photo submitted)

MT. PLEASANT — Skytrak golf Simulator comes to Mt. Pleasant thanks to The REC Center.

They are offering free Trials of their new Golf Simulator Oct. 13-14 and 17-18.

According to the REC Center, interested parties can book tee times, play a round, bring their own equipment, hit the range, and experience 15 popular courses.

Not only will this Simulator allow Golfers to keep up on their game during the cold Iowan winters, but this Simulation also offers instant and real-time 3D shot analysis and ball flight data.

Tee times will be available for booking beginning Oct. 19 online at the REC Center website or with front desk staff.

Tee times will consist of 90 minutes for a REC Center member rate of $18 and must be booked by someone 18 years or older.

Guests will pay an additional $7 to accompany a member.

These times may be used by one to four golfers.

Monday, Oct. 17, The REC Center will host a Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the newest addition at 10 am

