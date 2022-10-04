Rec basketball registration now open | News
Paducah Parks & Recreation is accepting registrations for REC Way Basketball. This is a non-competitive basketball league for boys and girls from PreK through 5th grade. The goal is to teach basic fundamentals, skills, and rules of basketball.
Games are in January and February on Saturdays for kindergarten through 5th grade. Weekly practices will be held in addition to games. PreK students will have a 30-minute practice followed by a 30-minute game on Monday evenings. PreK is for ages 3-5 who are not yet enrolled in kindergarten.
