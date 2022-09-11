Rebi Balonmano Cuenca 26-38 FC Barcelona: Another convincing win

Rebi Balonmano Cuenca is never the easiest of places to go, but Barça made it look easy with another convincing display in the Llga Asobal.

In the first half they already looked more than sure of the win as they moved further and further into the lead, +11 at the break, including not one by two from the goalkeeper Gonzalo Perez de Vargas!

There was no chance of the home side coming back from that, although the Catalans ultimately only added four to their lead, with Fabregas leading the scoring with seven.

MATCH STATS

Rebi Balonmano Cuenca26

Barça38

Rebi Balonmano Cuenca: Tekaya (-), Sergi Mach (2), Dani Neves (2), Pozzer (4), Nacho Moya (2), Arnau Fernández (2), Joaquím Nazaré (6), Grbavac (-), Pablo Simonet (1 ), Nacho Pizarro (1), Leo Prantner (1), Carlos Fernández (-), Juanjo Fernández (1), Diego Vera (2), Fede Pizarro (1), Álvaro Martín (1).

Barça: Pérez Vargas (2), Dika Mem (1), Wanne (5), N’guessan (1), Aleix Gómez (4, 1), Petrus (1), Fábregas (7), Nielsen (-), Carlsbogard ( 3), Aitor Ariño (1), Artur Parera (-), Domen Maku (2), Langaro (-), Richardson (3), Blaz Janc (5), Luis Frade (3)

Periods: 3-5 / 4-9 / 7-14 / 10-18 / 12-22 / 14-25 (HT) 16-27 / 18-31 / 19-34 / 24-37 / 26-38 (FT)