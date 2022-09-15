Rebels Set to Meet at the SEC Basketball Leadership Council

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference Men’s and Women’s Basketball Leadership Council will convene for its annual meeting at the SEC offices Friday and Saturday.

Representing the Rebels are Juniors Matthew Murrell and Madison Scott . Throughout their two years in Oxford, both Murrell and Scott have made a splash on the court and in the classroom.

After making 24 starts and averaging 12.1 points per game as a sophomore, Murrell appeared on the SEC Winter Academic Honor Roll. The Memphis, Tennessee, native carried the Rebels from beyond the arc in 2021-22, shooting at a team-high three-point percentage of 38.6 percent (59-of-159).

The 2020-21 SEC Freshman of the Year, Scott enters year three in Oxford after breaking multiple career bests last season. The Indian Head, Maryland, native totaled 15 games with 10 plus points and totaled a career-high 21 points against Jackson State. Scott also accomplished a rare feat, shooting a perfect 8-of-8 at Cincinnati, to become the only Rebel in the last 20 years to shoot 1,000 with eight or more attempts in a game.

The council consists of one male representative and one female representative from each of the SEC’s 14 institutions. The goal of the leadership council is for student-athletes to serve as a conduit of communication from their teams to the conference office on issues related to student-athlete experience, student-athlete wellness, and to provide feedback on proposed rules governing the SEC and NCAA.

The Men’s Basketball Leadership Council and the Women’s Basketball Leadership Council comprise two components of the SEC Student-Athlete Leadership Council. The third component is the Football Leadership Council, which meets every February.

The student-athletes who serve on the SEC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Leadership Council are:

Men’s Basketball

Adam Cottrell, Alabama

Cade Arbogast, Arkansas

Babatunde Akingbola, Auburn

Kowacie Reeves, Florida

Jabri Abdur-Rahim, Georgia

Brennan Canada, Kentucky

Justice Hill, LSU

Matthew Murrell Ole Miss

Isaac Stansbury, Mississippi State

Kobe Brown, Missouri

Chico Carter Jr., South Carolina

Jahmai Mashack, Tennessee

Henry Coleman III, Texas A&M

Quentin Millora-Brown, Vanderbilt

Women’s Basketball

Megan Abrams, Alabama

Rylee Langerman, Arkansas

Honesty Scott-Grayson, Auburn

Zippy Broughton, Florida

Diamond Battles, Georgia

Nyah Leveretter, Kentucky

Emily Ward, LSU

Madison Scott Ole Miss

Aislynn Hayes, Mississippi State

Haley Troup, Missouri

Laeticia Amihere, South Carolina*

Tamari Key, Tennessee

Jada Malone, Texas A&M

Yaubryon Chambers, Vanderbilt

