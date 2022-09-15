Rebels Set to Meet at the SEC Basketball Leadership Council
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference Men’s and Women’s Basketball Leadership Council will convene for its annual meeting at the SEC offices Friday and Saturday.
Representing the Rebels are Juniors Matthew Murrell and Madison Scott. Throughout their two years in Oxford, both Murrell and Scott have made a splash on the court and in the classroom.
After making 24 starts and averaging 12.1 points per game as a sophomore, Murrell appeared on the SEC Winter Academic Honor Roll. The Memphis, Tennessee, native carried the Rebels from beyond the arc in 2021-22, shooting at a team-high three-point percentage of 38.6 percent (59-of-159).
The 2020-21 SEC Freshman of the Year, Scott enters year three in Oxford after breaking multiple career bests last season. The Indian Head, Maryland, native totaled 15 games with 10 plus points and totaled a career-high 21 points against Jackson State. Scott also accomplished a rare feat, shooting a perfect 8-of-8 at Cincinnati, to become the only Rebel in the last 20 years to shoot 1,000 with eight or more attempts in a game.
The council consists of one male representative and one female representative from each of the SEC’s 14 institutions. The goal of the leadership council is for student-athletes to serve as a conduit of communication from their teams to the conference office on issues related to student-athlete experience, student-athlete wellness, and to provide feedback on proposed rules governing the SEC and NCAA.
The Men’s Basketball Leadership Council and the Women’s Basketball Leadership Council comprise two components of the SEC Student-Athlete Leadership Council. The third component is the Football Leadership Council, which meets every February.
The student-athletes who serve on the SEC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Leadership Council are:
Men’s Basketball
Adam Cottrell, Alabama
Cade Arbogast, Arkansas
Babatunde Akingbola, Auburn
Kowacie Reeves, Florida
Jabri Abdur-Rahim, Georgia
Brennan Canada, Kentucky
Justice Hill, LSU
Matthew MurrellOle Miss
Isaac Stansbury, Mississippi State
Kobe Brown, Missouri
Chico Carter Jr., South Carolina
Jahmai Mashack, Tennessee
Henry Coleman III, Texas A&M
Quentin Millora-Brown, Vanderbilt
Women’s Basketball
Megan Abrams, Alabama
Rylee Langerman, Arkansas
Honesty Scott-Grayson, Auburn
Zippy Broughton, Florida
Diamond Battles, Georgia
Nyah Leveretter, Kentucky
Emily Ward, LSU
Madison ScottOle Miss
Aislynn Hayes, Mississippi State
Haley Troup, Missouri
Laeticia Amihere, South Carolina*
Tamari Key, Tennessee
Jada Malone, Texas A&M
Yaubryon Chambers, Vanderbilt
