Rebel Basketball Programs Return for Square Jam October 14

OXFORD, Miss. – As the start of college basketball draws near, the Ole Miss men’s and women’s basketball teams will partner with the City of Oxford to host the eighth Square Jam presented by Oxford Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine on Friday, Oct. 14. The action is set to begin at 6:30 pm CT from the historic Oxford Square.

A court will once again be set up on the east side of the Square in the parking lot in front of City Hall. Fans will have the opportunity to catch both teams in action with various competitions, including knockout, a skills challenge, three-point contest and the event capped off by the men’s dunk contest. Both teams will be available for autographs after Square Jam, which will be held the night before Ole Miss football hosts Auburn on Oct. 15 at 11 am

Ole Miss Women’s basketball will open its season with an exhibition competition against Delta State on Oct. 28, before kicking off its regular season Slate on Nov. 7 against Kennesaw State from the SJB Pavilion. Men’s basketball hosts West Georgia in its lone exhibition matchup on Nov. 1, before its season opener against Alcorn State on Nov. 7 in Oxford.

Season tickets are on sale for both basketball teams by visiting OleMissTix.com or by calling the Ole Miss Ticket Office at 1-888-REB-TKTS (732-8587).

