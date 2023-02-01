Reasor Returns to A&M as Director of Volleyball Operations – Texas A&M Athletics

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Former Texas A&M volleyball standout Ashlie Reasor joins head coach Jamie Morrison ‘s staff as director of volleyball operations.

Reasor, class of ’17, was a four-year letterwinner for the Aggies and a member of the program’s only SEC Championship title winning team in 2015. During her playing career at A&M she tallied 702 kills, 256 blocks and 850 total points. Following a successful rookie year, Reasor was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team and was an AVCA All-South Region Honorable Mention selection. Reasor also excelled in the classroom, where she was a two-time Academic All-SEC honoree.

Her experience in the volleyball community did not stop at her playing days. Following graduation from A&M she took a Volunteer coaching opportunity at Michigan during the 2020 season, which led to an Assistant coaching opportunity at Eastern Michigan University for the 2021 season. Most recently, Reasor returned to Ann Arbor where she held the director of volleyball operations position with the Wolverines for one season before returning to Aggieland.

“I’m extremely excited to bring Ashlie back to Aggieland. The volleyball community consistently described her as energetic, hardworking and loyal, and I’ve seen that as I’ve gotten to know her,” said Morrison. “I couldn’t be happier to have someone with the experience she has, but more importantly, to have the type of human she is to be a part of our program.”

2023 Season Tickets

2023 season tickets are on sale now and available at 12thMan.com/volleyballtickets

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M volleyball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M volleyball team on Facebook, Instagram and on Twitter by following @AggieVolleyball.