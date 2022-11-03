Reasons to hope & mope

WEST LONG BRANCH – Everything will be different this season.

There’s a new league, with Monmouth jumping from the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference to the Colonial Athletic Association. And there’s a lot of new faces in the rotation, with six seniors, including four fifth-year players, having departed.

And perhaps a slightly different brand of basketball, as the young Hawks look to forge an identity.

“We talked about it coming in this summer. This is our time,” said junior point guard Myles Ruth. “We all went through the last few years together and we know the ropes a little bit, but we’re still figuring some things out.”

Monmouth guard Myles Ruth holds the ball in a game against Iona on Jan. 18, 2022 in West Long Branch.

After winning 21 games last season, losing in the MAAC Tournament final to Elite Eight-bound Saint Peter’s, the expectations are tempered, with the current roster featuring just three players who logged double-digit minutes a year ago.

Three Reasons to Hope

1. Young Talent

It’s what makes this team uniquely intriguing. The ability to finally see a group of young players, who have spent a year or two learning from older guys, take the court and try to develop as a team, growing pains and all. Pulling your hair out with the Mistakes and celebrating the successes.

2. Size inside

The addition of freshmen Amaan Sandhu, a 7-foot center, and Jaret Valencia, a long 6-9 forward, gives the Hawks a different look in the paint this season when combined with: Klemen Vuga, a 6-10 junior and likely opening night center; Jarvis Vaughan, a 6-9 redshirt junior penciled in to start but currently nursing a sore knee; and Tadhg Crowley, a 6-10 sophomore.

