Reasons to be optimistic about Wisconsin football heading into 2023

There is hope at quarterback: It has taken less than a month for Fickell and Offensive Coordinator Phil Longo to make Wisconsin an attractive Landing spot for quarterbacks. And not just any quarterbacks.

Over the last two weeks, the Badgers have added transfers Nick Evers (Oklahoma) and Tanner Mordecai (SMU) and received a commitment from a 2024 prospect Mabrey Mettauer. All are highly regarded.

Mordecai is a two-time semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien Award, given annually to the nation’s top quarterback. They spent his first three seasons at Oklahoma before transferring to SMU, where he played in 24 games and completed 66% of his passes for 7,152 yards and 72 touchdowns. They threw only 22 interceptions.

Evers played in just one game at Oklahoma as a true freshman, but he possesses the dual-threat ability Fickell and Longo covet. A four-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, Evers threw for almost 5,000 yards with 44 touchdowns over his junior and senior seasons at Flower Mound High School in Texas. They too did plenty of damage on the ground in that span while racking up 18 rushing scores.

Mettauer is tabbed by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 21 quarterbacks in the junior class. As a junior, he completed 66% of his passes for 2,621 yards and 32 touchdowns to just six interceptions.

The Badgers will have six quarterbacks next season: Mordecai, Evers, Chase Wolf, Myles Burkett, Marshall Howe and 2023 signees Cole LaCrue. Mordecai has the most game experience of the bunch.

The stream of Talent sets the Badgers up nicely for 2023 and beyond. Mordecai, a sixth-year senior, figures to be the starter next season, which gives Evers, Burkett and LaCrue time to develop without being rushed onto the field. The room should be just as deep in 2024 when Mettauer arrives.

The Badgers will add more: Fickell has a lot to advertise as he makes his mark on the program, and it has already led to positive results with high school prospects and transfers.

The Dec. 21 signing day played out perfectly for Fickell and his staff, as the Badgers signed 14 high school prospects, highlighted by the surprising flip of wide receiver Trech Kekahuna. But Fickell made it clear that they still had positions to address in the offseason, particularly on the offensive and defensive lines.

“I think there are definitely going to be some options and some opportunities here in January that we’re going to do a really good job on with guys that we were in on and guys that hadn’t signed,” Fickell said. “That’ll be a focus for us in January and with the Offensive line, possibly, as well.”

With two high-profile quarterbacks in Mordecai and Evers, the Badgers could also begin to attract wide receivers and tight ends. The latter position could especially use some more depth. The Badgers return just two tight ends — Clay Cundiff and Hayden Rucci — who caught multiple passes this season.

Fickell and the Badgers have momentum, which should lead to a few more roster additions.

Braelon Allen stayed, and so did almost everyone else: How much truth the Rumors had to them has been debated to no end. But that doesn’t matter anymore.

Wisconsin’s star running back, who spent much of the last two months fending off transfer-portal rumors, quickly bought into Fickell and Longo, bringing the exhausting speculation to an end.

Allen and backup Chez Mellusi have already begun to envision how much more effective they can be under Longo, who will soon implement his air-raid passing and power-rushing attacks.

“Probably running into six-man boxes and not just knowing every week there’s gonna be eight, nine guys in the box every single play,” Allen said when asked what excites him most about the future under Longo, who spent the last four seasons as North Carolina’s offensive coordinator. “Playing in an offense that’s more spread out, Threat to throw the ball deep more consistently. I think it’s gonna automatically loosen up the defenses.”

When Fickell arrived in Madison, he had only eight days to spare before the winter transfer portal opened. Significant roster attrition seemed possible after Jim Leonardthe widely supported interim head coach, did not get the job.

At first, it was hard not to wonder if that scenario had started to play out, with a flurry of players entering the transfer portal early last week. But ever since, there has been more good news than bad. Fickell has retained much of the team’s core, and he’s also been able to regain two players who initially entered the transfer Portal — wide receiver Markus Allen and Offensive lineman Michael Furtney.

“From the get-go, we didn’t want to lose anybody,” Fickell said. “You don’t walk in the door and say, ‘We’re going to change a bunch.’ We wanted to keep everybody here. Even the guys who did transfer, I had an opportunity to sit down with them and say, ‘I really want you to be here. We want you to be a part of this.’ A couple of those guys who declared their intentions, but we didn’t let up on them.”