Reasons to Attend: Virginia Tech Women’s basketball vs. Virginia

Fresh off a top-15 win over North Carolina on New Year’s Day, the No. 9 Virginia Tech Women’s basketball team is set to welcome in-state Rival Virginia to Cassell Coliseum for a key ACC Clash on Thursday night, Jan. 5.

Tipoff is set for 7 pm, and tickets are still available for this can’t-miss contest. Need any more proof for why you should be in attendance? We’ve got you covered with five reasons you won’t want to miss Thursday’s game.

1. It always means more when Virginia comes to Blacksburg. While every game on the schedule counts the same, there is always a little more at stake when the Hokies face the Hoos as part of the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash. In-state bragging rights will be on the line Thursday night as the two programs look to earn a crucial half-point in the race for the 2022-23 Commonwealth Clash title.

Additionally, in classic Smithfield tradition, all fans in attendance will receive a coupon for free bacon if Virginia misses two consecutive free throws in the second half.

2. This season’s Matchup could prove Pivotal in the race for an ACC championship. Ninth-ranked Virginia Tech has lived up to its preseason billing so far this year, owning a 12-2 record and several notable victories. On the other hand, Virginia was picked to finish 11th in the ACC preseason poll but has raced out to an eye-catching 13-1 record.

The way both squads are playing, Thursday’s game looks to have big-time implications in the conference standings as each team remains in the hunt for an ACC title.

3. You don’t want to get left out. Virginia Tech fans have shown up in droves to cheer on the Hokies so far this season. Tech’s last two home games have seen crowds of greater than 4,000, good for the largest turnouts under seventh-year head coach Kenny Brooks .

Haven’t come to a game yet? With tickets starting at just $8 for adults and $5 for youthdon’t miss your chance to experience the excitement of Cassell Coliseum.

4. Help us recognize our local heroes. Thursday’s game will serve as First Responders Night, and will see those in the Blacksburg and surrounding communities honored for their selfless dedication and service. There will also be an ambulance and police car out in front of Cassell Coliseum for fans to interact with prior to tipoff.

5. Snag some free stuff. Early fans in attendance will have the chance to pick up a free pair of sunglasses and a maroon shaker, while supplies last. Both items can be picked up at the Promotions Booth on the Cassell Coliseum concourse.