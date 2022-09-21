Reasons for hope for all seven winless teams Entering Week 3

Reason for hope: They’ve allowed nine points in the first, second and third quarters of games.

There’s plenty of legitimate concern about the Texans’ offense right now. But the defense is following the Lovie Smith formula to a T: make the opponent work their tails off to trudge down the field and hold them to field goals.

Houston’s defensive rankings are not impressive on the whole. But when looking at the efficiency on third downs (9 conversions allowed on 27 attempts) and in the red zone (two TDs allowed in seven trips), the defense’s value comes through.

Now they just need more takeaways. They’ve picked off two passes so far, which is good. But there’s been some bad luck, too: The Texans have forced five fumbles through two games, but the opponent has fallen on four of them.

The offense clearly can help out a defense that tired late in both games. Houston’s defense is averaging 77.5 snaps played, while 27 of the Texans’ 36 points allowed were scored against them in the games’ final 15 minutes.

QB Davis Mills has played well in terms of ball control — he’s logged one lost fumble and zero interceptions. His accuracy (56 percent completion rate) could be better, for sure, but five dropped passes are to blame, too.

What’s mostly lacking in Pep Hamilton’s offense right now is a big-play element; the Texans have one Offensive play longer than 29 yards, and it came on a flea flicker.

Brandin Cooks is a fine receiver, but he needs help. Right now, the only two players to score this season in 135 minutes of play for the Texans are TE OJ Howard and PK Ka’imi Fairbairn. The Texans have gone nearly 98 game minutes without finding the end zone.

That’s the bad news. But when you consider that they’ve drawn a home tie against Matt Ryan and a road loss to Russell Wilson by seven points, it’s easier to see how Modest Improvements on offense — such as getting Rookie RB Dameon Pierce going — could make a world of difference.