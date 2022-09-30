Ream’s late goal lifts Northwestern over Loudonville

LOUDONVILLE — The Celebration race up the center of the pitch said it all on a Chilly Thursday night as Northwestern’s Benjamin Ream and Jonathon Widdows played the role of spoiler on Loudonville’s senior night, as the Huskies scored in the Waning Moments to pick up a 1- 0 wins.

The big Blow came with 3:45 left in regulation when Widdows headed a ball towards the face of the net, where Loudonville goalkeeper Brayden McQuillen slid to his knees and was in perfect position. Racing in from the far post, Ream flicked the ball backwards and just inside the far post for the game-winning score.

“The first thing I thought of was to flick it. I just wanted it to go in and it went in,” said Ream. “I didn’t think it was going to go in at first, then I saw everyone cheering and then I was like, ‘Did that actually go in?’ And then I turned around and saw the ball in the net.”

It’s no surprise that Ream would wonder if that ball would ever find the back of the net as Northwestern knocked on the door plenty, especially in the second half, only to come up empty. Time and time again, the Huskies were denied by McQuillen and the rest of the Redbirds’ defense.

“It was stressful, and I was just trying to keep my team in the game,” said McQuillen. “We all did pretty good in general, but it wasn’t the result we wanted. I wanted a win for the seniors, especially with it being senior night.”

McQuillen finished with five saves, but that didn’t begin to count the number of times he raced off his line to thwart dangerous looks. Multiple times he raced up to the top of the box and made sliding plays on the ball to end Husky threats as they peppered him with a total of 22 shots, six of which were on the frame.

“Caleb Hammitt is kind of new to our defense, but I am happy with how he is doing, and he definitely helped make it easier for me,” said McQuillen. “Also, Zeke Hershberger played really good on defense. He saves me a in a lot of situations, especially with some shots that I can’t quite get to, he comes and helps out and is really helpful.”

The unit played even stronger after Northwestern had a goal wiped off the board with 34:50 left in the second half due to an offsides call.

“They have a good backline,” said Widdows. “They were there to get the shots out and their goalkeeper made some nice saves.”

McQuillen’s counterpart, Reece Chanay, shone bright for the Huskies, as he put together his best game to date. Early in the contest he raced to his left and pounced on a shot that would have cleared just inside the near post and that set the tone for him. Playing actively, he made several stops, but none bigger than at 15:28 in the second half when he reeled in a hard rebound shot from Aidan Neibert.

“Reece had never played a game of soccer in his life until this year and he has stepped up in one of the most crucial positions on the pitch,” said Northwestern Coach Eddie Kurzenberger. “He has done nothing but excel, work his butt off and the results have shown. This absolutely was his best game yet. He was Dialed in during warm-ups as he was diving, Flying around like I had never seen before. I was more comfortable than I have ever felt going into a match with him between the posts.”

The Redbirds tested Chanay throughout as they fired 15 shots, 10 of which were on the frame, and each time Chanay answered. Reeling in 10 saves, the junior and first-time goalkeeper excelled in the spotlight.

“I couldn’t have done it all by myself,” said Chanay. “My team kept the ball on the other side of the field, and that helped me a lot. That helped keep them from getting shots which helped me out, so I’d like to thank my team.”

As for the keys to his quick maturation?

“It’s being 100% at practice,” he said. “If you do that, you will do better in the game and as Coach says, ‘Practice hard and play hard.'”

With the tournament around the corner, getting momentum at the end of the season is important, and both teams know that.

“We don’t have much left in the season,” said Widdows. “We have a big game that we have to win against Norwayne, then one at Smithville and we need to win those to get this spot in the tournament.”

“We had our chances tonight, we just lacked quality shots and we didn’t finish,” said Loudonville Coach Steve Seaman. “It just didn’t go our way tonight, but we know that we need to do a better job keeping width and being precise going forward.”