Ream’s late goal lifts Northwestern over Loudonville

Ream’s late goal lifts Northwestern over Loudonville

LOUDONVILLE — The Celebration race up the center of the pitch said it all on a Chilly Thursday night as Northwestern’s Benjamin Ream and Jonathon Widdows played the role of spoiler on Loudonville’s senior night, as the Huskies scored in the Waning Moments to pick up a 1- 0 wins.

The big Blow came with 3:45 left in regulation when Widdows headed a ball towards the face of the net, where Loudonville goalkeeper Brayden McQuillen slid to his knees and was in perfect position. Racing in from the far post, Ream flicked the ball backwards and just inside the far post for the game-winning score.

“The first thing I thought of was to flick it. I just wanted it to go in and it went in,” said Ream. “I didn’t think it was going to go in at first, then I saw everyone cheering and then I was like, ‘Did that actually go in?’ And then I turned around and saw the ball in the net.”

It’s no surprise that Ream would wonder if that ball would ever find the back of the net as Northwestern knocked on the door plenty, especially in the second half, only to come up empty. Time and time again, the Huskies were denied by McQuillen and the rest of the Redbirds’ defense.

Loudonville's goalkeeper Brayden McQuillen makes this stop under the watchful eye of Caleb Hammitt.

“It was stressful, and I was just trying to keep my team in the game,” said McQuillen. “We all did pretty good in general, but it wasn’t the result we wanted. I wanted a win for the seniors, especially with it being senior night.”

McQuillen finished with five saves, but that didn’t begin to count the number of times he raced off his line to thwart dangerous looks. Multiple times he raced up to the top of the box and made sliding plays on the ball to end Husky threats as they peppered him with a total of 22 shots, six of which were on the frame.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button