Realscreen » Archive » BBC Arts Commissions series on Picasso, African youth, Moulin Rouge and more

BBC Arts has announced four major new unscripted commissions for 2023, about the UK’s National Trust, Paris’ Moulin Rouge, a Biography of Pablo Picasso and a new series of African Renaissance.

Suzy Klein, head of arts and Classical music TV at the BBC, made the announcement, adding that all four series are in production and set to Premiere on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer in 2023.

Treasures of the National Trust (w/t, 6 x 30 min.) comes on the heels of Secrets of the Museum, which explored the Victoria and Albert Museum’s Archives and exhibitions. Brighton-based prodco Blast! By The Sea has been commissioned to make this new series that goes inside another of Britain’s key cultural institutions, investigating the Hidden stories in several National Trust buildings and the objects found within them, including a behind-the-scenes look at the work being done to preserve the properties and their contents. Based in a different region of the UK for each episode, the show follows National Trust experts and conservators as they breathe new life into buildings and fight to keep the past alive.

Treasures of the National Trust is a Blast! By The Sea production, and is executive produced by Sacha Baveystock and Sarah Spencer. The commissioning editor for BBC Arts is Alistair Pegg.

Picasso (w/t, 3 x 60 min.) is a new three-part documentary series timed to mark the 50th anniversary of the artist’s death. Minnow Films produced the series, with Sophie Leonard and Greg Sanderson executive producing. The commissioning editor for BBC Arts is Mark Bell.

Inside the Moulin Rouge (w/t, 6 x 30 min.) follows Yorkshire-born artistic director Janet Pharaoh, who sits at the helm of the world’s most famous cabaret. The series accompanies Pharaoh as she recruits new Dancers to the team, and also tells the story of the landmark’s history, right up to its make-or-break reopening following the end of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Inside the Moulin Rouge is produced by Dragonfly North, a Banijay UK company. Executive producers are Peter Wallis-Tayler and Ros Ponder, and the commissioning editor for BBC Arts is Alistair Pegg.

Finally, African Renaissance (3 x 60 min.) follows journalist Afua Hirsch (pictured) as she explores three of Africa’s biggest countries, Nigeria, South Africa and Morocco, where young people are rewriting the cultural narrative with thriving art, music and fashion scenes that are resonating around the world.

African Renaissance is a ClearStory production. The executive producer is Russell Barnes, and the commissioning editor for BBC Arts is Emma Cahusac.

Photo: ClearStory/Alex Thomas