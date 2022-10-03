Real Sociedad edge out eight goal thriller at Girona

Real Sociedad Secured a win on their return to La Liga action after the international break with a 5-3 rollercoaster at Girona.

La Real were forced to come from behind twice, either side of the break, as they eventually turned the tie around in Catalonia.

The Basque Giants were on the front foot from the start at the Estadi Montilivi as Alexander Sorloth tapped them in front.

Rodrigo Riquelme’s Wonder goal hauled Girona back level as the goals continued to flow before the interval, with Arnau Martinez, and Sortloth tying the Clash at 2-2 after 45 minutes.

Girona looked to take the initiative in the second period, as Valentin Castellanos’ deflected Strike squeezed them back in front.

However, the visitors showed grit in the final 30 minutes, with a dominant showing in front of goal.

Brais Mendez’s free kick kickstarted their late rally, before Mikel Merino poked home, and Takefusa Kubo slammed home a fifth goal.

Up next for La Real is a Europa League trip to Sheriff Tiraspol with Girona heading to Atletico Madrid next weekend.

