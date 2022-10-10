Real Men Wear Pink Swing Fore A Cure Golf Event To Be Held October 17th

CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) — The American Cancer Society (ACS) of Western North Carolina and South Carolina has launched its annual Real Men Wear Pink Campaign of Charlotte. Real Men Wear Pink (RMWP) is an exclusive group of corporate and community leaders who rise to the challenge by wearing pink for the month of October.

RMWP candidates and supporters will host a Swing Fore A Cure Golf Event on October 17 at Emerald Lake Golf Course, Matthews. Sponsorships and foursomes are still available by visiting the website: https://RMWPGolf.givesmart.com.

David Hess, Harris Teeter’s Senior Director of Meat and Seafood, is serving as the Chair of Charlotte’s Real Men Wear Pink sixth year of the campaign. “Breast cancer affects everyone; it doesn’t matter if you are a man or a woman,” said Hess. “Joining us for a day of golf is a great way to support the campaign, meet like-minded individuals and have fun. We have added great prizes for winners like gift cards to the PGA Tour superstore, Southern Distilling Company Bourbon tour and tasting passes, and more! There will be chances to win a Kobalt tool kit and a signed Gordon Hayward Charlotte Hornet basketball. So, Let’s get out and swing for a cure!”