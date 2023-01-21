Real Madrid’s possible XI for LaLiga Clash with Athletic Club

There was good news and bad news for Carlo Ancelotti in training this Saturday morning at Real Madrid City. Madrid will have to face Athletic Club at San Mamés on Sunday, without Dani Carvajal and Eden Hazard, who are both injured. David Alaba, Lucas Vázquez and Aurélien Tchouaméni will also miss out, but Ancelotti can count on Luka Modric. Madrid trained at Valdebebas with 20 players, including two home-grown players: goalkeeper Luis López and midfielder Javi Villar.

Carvajal is still recovering from an abductor injury. The right-back worked separately alongside the team’s main recovery coach, José Carlos García Parrales. Hazard, who sprained his ankle in Friday’s session, stayed in the gym. His injury, in principle, is not serious and will not require tests, but will prevent him from playing at San Mamés.

Nacho and Ceballos likely to start for Madrid

In total, Ancelotti will head to San Mamés without five players, three of whom are regular starters. However, it’s not all bad news. Modric, who was rested in the Copa del Rey win over Villarreal, trained without any problems and will be able to play in Bilbao.

Real Madrid’s possible XI vs Athletic

Courtois; Nacho, Militao, Rüdiger, Mendy; Modric, Kroos, Ceballos; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius.

Rodrygo looks set to miss out and could make an appearance as a second-half substitute. Camavinga is also likely to start on the bench having played the whole game in Vila-real.