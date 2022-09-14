Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde scores stunning Solo goal vs Mallorca

Federico Valverde might just have scored the La Liga goal of the season so far.

Real Madrid were looking to continue their strong start to the 2022/23 campaign on a sunny early afternoon at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium as it continues to undergo renovations.

The reigning Champions came into their latest league Clash with an unbeaten record of three wins and one draw, needing to secure another three points to draw level with Barcelona in the top spot.

Valverde turns on the style vs Mallorca

However, not everything went to plan for Carlo Ancelotti’s men in front of their own fans as they found themselves 1-0 down to Mallorca courtesy of a Vedat Muriqi Strike on 35 minutes.

But just before the half-time whistle was nearing the horizon and Real battled on into first-half stoppage time, Valverde well and truly pulled the rabbit out of the hat to equalize for the hosts.

The Uruguay international is known as something of a locomotive in midfield at the best of times, but that couldn’t have been clearer than on Sunday as he scored a stunning individual goal.

Picking up the ball deep inside his own half, Valverde decided that he didn’t need any help as he bulldozed his way past several Mallorca players and swiftly approached their penalty area.

But the magic didn’t end there because Valverde duly unleashed an Absolute Thunderbolt of a Strike that found a home in the top left-hand corner for a stunner you just need to watch:

Video: Valverde’s Solo stunner for Real Madrid vs Mallorca

What a goal we’ve just seen! 🤯

Incredible Solo goal from Fede Valverde ❤ pic.twitter.com/9lyGOqSXE6 — ℓυκιτα^😈 (@Wukita_rmcf) September 11, 2022

Valverde goal in the style of Diego Maradona 🤩pic.twitter.com/dIGJG0EZB8 — Omar Aref 🇦🇪 (@LosB1ancos_) September 11, 2022

VALVERDE IS A MACHINEEEEEEE pic.twitter.com/zPlsZF1qrH — WolfRMFC (@WolfRMFC) September 11, 2022

What a goal, Valverde is a horse what a player he is 😂🤍🙌🙌🎊🕊️ pic.twitter.com/jTSTZqtHAw — pee smoke💨 (@morrison_gyamfi) September 11, 2022

Oh mom.

We’ve always been a fan of Valverde’s ability to thrive in the box-to-box midfield role, but it’s another thing entirely to see him literally carrying the ball from one penalty area to another all by himself.

Individual class for Ancelotti’s men

And in many ways, the nature of Valverde’s scintillating Strike to get Real on level terms was generally illustrative of Los Blancos under the Stewardship of Ancelotti.

At the end of the day, we can’t hide from the fact that Real do rely inordinately on Moments of individual genius, but that’s not necessarily the bad thing that it can often be for other sides.

Rather, in the case of Ancelotti’s Real, the handbrake seems to have been taken off to such an extent that the ‘fun factor’ among this squad often leads to flashes of pure inspiration.

Soccer Football – LaLiga – Real Madrid v RCD Mallorca – Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain – September 11, 2022 Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Susana Vera

And Valverde’s La Liga goal of the season contender could well prove to be the umpteenth time that such a moment saves the day for the European champions. Pure class.

