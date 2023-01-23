Real Madrid’s Ancelotti: “We want Vinicius to be respected more”

It was far from a straightforward game, but Real Madrid left Bilbao with a much-needed three points and a clean sheet. Impressive goals from Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos delivered the away win, keeping the capital side on the tails of rivals Barcelona at the top of the league, and Coach Carlo Ancelotti shared his thoughts after the final whistle.

Ancelotti is Real Madrid’s Improvements

“We have defended well again. Compact, solid, being a well-formed block. After the [first] goal it was time to resist them and we did well.

“What has changed compared to other games… is that this time we have not given anything away.”

What did you think of Ceballos?

“They played very well, with a lot of character and great positioning. They can be Untouchable at times.

“It is true that he has not played much, but at this point in the season we need everyone and hopefully he will be able to participate more in these coming games”.

What can you say about Benzema?

“They have returned with all his quality, brings lots to the team, and we are very satisfied. Personally I also want to highlight Camavinga; he had a Spectacular game.”

What do you feel about Vinicius being kicked?

“He is a very sensitive person, but everyone pushes him around. Rival players, Rival fans and sometimes even the referees. Tonight, as always, he has been kicked around a lot, but he will get better in this regard. At the moment, everyone is putting pressure on him.

“He can sometimes lose his concentration, but he is a very young lad. I’m very fond of him and I want him to be respected a little more.“