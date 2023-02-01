Real Madrid vs. Valencia prediction, odds, start time: 2023 La Liga picks, bets for Feb. 2 from soccer Insider

Real Madrid attempt to remain unbeaten at home when they host Valencia in a Spanish La Liga Matchup on Thursday. Los Blancos (13-3-2) have yet to lose on home soil this season, posting five victories and a pair of draws. Real Madrid also are looking to keep alive their chances of repeating as league champions. Valencia (5-5-8) hope to end their four-game winless streak just days after parting ways with manager Gennaro Gattusowho has been replaced on an interim basis by Voro Gonzalez.

Kickoff at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium is set for 3 pm ET. Los Blancos are -275 favorites (risk $275 to win $100) in the latest Real Madrid vs. Valencia odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Los Che are +700 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +390 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Here are the betting lines and Trends for Valencia vs. Real Madrid:

Real Madrid vs. Valencia money line: Real Madrid -275, Valencia +700, Draw +370

Real Madrid vs. Valencia over/under: 2.5 goals

Real Madrid vs. Valencia spread: Real Madrid -1.5 (+105)

RM: Los Blancos are 11-5-0 in their last 16 home meetings with Valencia

VAL: Los Che have failed to score in two of their last three La Liga matches

Why you should back Real Madrid

Los Blancos haven’t lost to Valencia at home since dropping a 3-2 decision in March 2008. Real Madrid defeated Los Che on Jan. 11, winning 4-3 on penalty kicks after finishing level at 1-1 following extra time in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup. Karim Benzema scored the team’s lone goal before converting the first penalty attempt.

Benzema is Real Madrid’s top Offensive Threat as he is third in La Liga with nine goals. The 35-year-old French striker scored in five consecutive league contests before having the streak halted in a 0-0 draw against Real Sociedad it’s Sunday. Vinicius Junior and Federico Valverde have recorded six goals apiece, while forward Rodrygo has four goals and five assists, which ties him for third in La Liga.

Why you should back Valencia

Los Che proved they can compete with Real Madrid in their Spanish Super Cup battle. They erased a deficit Samuel Lino‘s goal in the 46th minute and kept Los Blancos in check after Benzema’s goal in the 39th minute. On loan from Atletico Madridthe 23-year-old recorded 12 goals for Gil Vicente of the Primeira Liga in 2021-22 and tallied in three of six matches across all competitions before his current three-game drought.

Striker Edinson Cavaniwho is also in his first season with Valencia after spending the previous two with Manchester United of the English Premier League, leads the team with five goals. The 35-year-old from Uruguay is looking to end his own three-game drought that began after he recorded a brace against Sporting Gijon in the Copa del Rey on Jan. 18. Dutch Winger Justin Kluivert is second on Los Che with three goals and a midfielder Hugo Guillamont is tied for sixth in La Liga with four assists.

