Real Madrid vs Cadiz: Predictions, tips & betting odds

In the final game before the World Cup, Cadiz visit the Bernabeu where they boast a strong record and could cause problems for Los Blancos

Real Madrid welcome Cadiz to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday evening in the final La Liga game before the World Cup for Carlo Ancelotti’s men.

Los Blancos suffered their first league defeat of the season on Monday night going down 3-2 to Rayo Vallecano meaning Madrid currently trail league leaders Barcelona by five points.

Real Madrid vs Cadiz latest odds

Los Blancos have not lost a league match at home since January 2021 and they are offered at 9/50 (1.18) with bet365 to claim three points.

Cadiz for their part have caused Madrid real problems since returning to the topflight in 2020 with the Andalusians unbeaten in three of their four matches against the side from the capital.

Indeed, Sergio Gonzalez’s men have not lost in their last two visits to the Bernabeu and are priced at 12/1 (13.00) with the draw available at 13/2 (7.50).

Real Madrid vs Cadiz first goal scorer odds

Karim Benzema Misses the game through injury meaning Rodrygo Goes is likely to start once more in a central attacking role.

The Brazilian is available at 9/2 (5.50)the same price at Marco Asensio, with Vinicius Junior on offer at 10/3 (4.33).

The shortest priced player for the visitors is former Real Madrid striker Alvaro Negredo at 14/1 (15.00) with young Honduran forward Anthony Lozano available at 16/1 (17.00).

Real Madrid vs Cadiz preview

Cadiz may be the lowest scorers in the division, yet they put three goals past Atletico Madrid on matchday 12 and the Andalusians will take heart from Madrid’s defensive record at home this season.

Los Blancos are yet to keep a clean sheet when playing in the league in front of their own fans and if the likes of Mallorca and Girona can score at the Bernabeu, Cadiz will think they can get themselves on the score sheet.

The Yellow Submarine have scored in three of their last four away games, and with many of the Madrid side likely to have one eye on the World Cup there is every chance that the visitors could take advantage.

Real Madrid vs Cadiz tips and predictions

Both teams to score is priced at 11/10 (2.10) which looks like an excellent value bet for the final La Liga match before the World Cup break.

You can watch La Liga live on the go with your iPhone, iPad or Android device through your bet365 account. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

