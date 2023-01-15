Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup 2023 final: How much money does the Winner get?

Real Madrid against Barcelona is the Spanish Super Cup 2023 final that a lot of people wanted, with cynics claiming that the Spanish Soccer Federation (RFEF) were among those happiest with the outcomes of the two semi-finals. Let’s be brutally honest. One of the main drivers of the decision to take the Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia is money – and plenty of it.

How much will the RFEF make from the Spanish Super Cup 2023?

It has been estimated that the RFEF will make €40 million from the 2023 edition of the competition, the maximum that they could have made taking into consideration some – shall we say – ‘interesting’ stipulations included in their contract with the Gulf State.

The €40 million figure would have dropped to €35 million had only one of Real Madrid or Barcelona made it to the final, while a Valencia vs Real Betis showpiece would have cost the Federation €10 million. Sad, but true, and a sign of the times in modern soccer.

How much do Real Madrid and Barcelona receive for taking part in the Spanish Super Cup 2023?

In light of that, this next paragraph isn’t going to surprise you. Madrid and Barça will receive €6 million just for taking part in Riyadh (I think you know what’s coming next). Valencia will take home only €2.5 million and Real Betis a (relatively) paltry €750,000. Remember, that’s nothing to do with them not reaching the final, that’s just for being there. Valencia previously Filed a complaint against the RFEF in 2020, citing the unfair distribution of prize money.

How much does the Winner of the Spanish Super Cup 2023 get?

Whichever team lifts the Spanish Super Cup Trophy will win €2 millionwith the runners-up picking up €1 million.

The remaining money generated by the tournament – an estimated €23.8 million – will be kept by the RFEF, who will assign €20 million of it to grassroots soccer in Spain.

How much will Gerard Piqué and Kosmos make from the Spanish Super Cup 2023?

Gerard Piqué hasn’t had an especially great time of things of late but there is at least some good news for him coming from the Spanish Super Cup. Kosmos, a sports and entertainment company founded by the former Barcelona defender, helped the RFEF negotiate the contract to take the tournament to Saudi Arabia and earn a commission of €4 million per year as a result.

In June 2021, the Spanish Federation agreed a deal that could earn them between €240 million and €320 million to have Saudi Arabia host the tournament until 2029. The move Drew Criticism from almost all quarterswith Amnesty International scathing of the federation’s “collaboration in this ‘whitewashing’ of the image of the Saudi Arabia”, where it said there had been very little improvement in the “the systematic abuse of homosexuals and continued discrimination against women.”

Speaking in 2019, when the first ‘Saudi Arabia Spanish Super Cup’ took place, LaLiga President Javier Tebas was also unhappy, “not only for human rights” but also because “they’ve been pirating Spanish and European football for two years through a paid television backed by the Saudi Arabian government.” Athletic Club midfielder Raúl García, who played in the tournament in 2021 and 2022, said Spanish fans had been “forgotten”.