Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Predictions, tips & betting odds

The current leaders of La Liga meet the current Spanish Champions in what should be a tight game at the King Fahd stadium in Saudi Arabia

The final of the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday evening sees a Clasico take place as Real Madrid face Barcelona.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side came through their semi-final against Valencia on penalties, while Xavi Hernandez’s men were also taken to spot kicks in their match by Real Betis.

Los Blancos are the Defending Champions having won the competition last season alongside the La Liga title and the Champions League. Barcelona for their part are looking for their first trophy under Xavi.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona latest odds

The Blaugrana are three points clear at the top of the La Liga table and that goes some way to explaining why they are slight favorites at 6/4 (2.50) with bet365.

Madrid recorded a 3-1 win when these sides met in the league back in October and were offered at 17/10 (2.70) with the draw priced at 5/2 (3.50).

Real Madrid vs Barcelona first goal scorer odds

Robert Lewandowski is just ahead of Karim Benzema in the first goal scorer market with the Polish striker available at 15/4 (4.75) and the French forward at 9/2 (5.50).

Vinicius Junior Meanwhile is priced at 10/1 (11.00) the same odds as Ousmane Dembele, while Ansu Fati is fancied at 17/2 (8.50).

Real Madrid vs Barcelona preview

Neither side’s return to action following the World Cup has been particularly impressive and that was evident in both semi-finals.

Thibaut Courtois and Marc-Andre Ter Stegen were called upon to produce a number of superb saves and fortunately for both sides their goalkeepers are both in exceptional form.

This is therefore likely to be another tight game and looks set to be decided by the finest of margins.

Since the revamped Spanish Super Cup format was introduced in the 2019/20 season, there have been 11 matches with six of them going to extra time.

Backing a draw in 90 minutes should therefore appeal.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona tips and predictions.

The draw is offered at 5/2 (3.50) while Backing a half time stalemate could also appeal at 5/4 (2.25).

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

bet365