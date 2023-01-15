Real Madrid vs. Barcelona prediction, odds, start time: 2023 Spanish Super Cup picks, bets for Jan. 15, 2023

A title is on the line in the latest edition of El Clasico, as rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid square off in the Spanish Super Cup final Sunday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Barcelona have won the Supercopa de Espana title a record 13 times, most recently in 2018. Los Blancos are the Defending Champions and have won the title 12 times. Both needed penalty shootouts to advance to Sunday’s showdown. Real Madrid got past Valencia following a 1-1 draw on Wednesday, while Barca prevailed after a 2-2 stalemate with Real Betis it’s Thursday. Barcelona sits atop the Spanish La Liga table, three points ahead of second-place Real Madrid, but Los Blancos won the most recent meeting, 3-1, back in October.

Kickoff is set for 2 pm ET at King Fahd International Stadium. Barcelona are +150 favorites (risk $100 to win $150) on the 90-minute money line in Caesars Sportsbook's latest Real Madrid vs. Barcelona odds. Real are +180 underdogs, a draw is priced at +245 and the over/under for total match goals is set at 2.5.

Eimer, widely known as “Buckets,” is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of Leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more.

He has been on fire on his Premier League predictions for SportsLine, going 28-4 on his past 32 picks, making him 59-25-1 (69%) since the start of 2022. That has meant a profit of more than $2,800 for $100 bettors.

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona spread: Barcelona -0.5 (+155)

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona over/under: 2.5 goals

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona money line: Real +180, Barcelona +150, Draw +245

RM: Real Madrid have at least one goal in all 25 games in 20220-23

BAR: Barca have conceded 17 goals in nine non-league matches

Why you should back Barcelona

The Blaugrana are on a roll and face a Real Squad that has hit a rough patch. Barca beat Atletico Madrid 1-0 in a key matchup last weekend, while Los Blancos have lost two of their past four league matches. Barcelona are unbeaten since a loss to Bayern Munich in a Champions League match in October, going 6-2-0 and scoring every match since then.

Robert Lewandowski scored his 19th goal in 21 matches since joining the team when he gave Barca the lead against Real Betis before Halftime on Thursday. Ansu Fati scored in extra time, but the Blaugrana couldn’t hold on. They held the ball for 61% of the match. They lead La Liga in possession and have scored one fewer goal than Real Madrid’s league-leading 36 while conceding 10 fewer. They lead the league with just six goals allowed in 16 matches. Marc-Andre ter Stegen has 12 clean sheets, four more than any other goalkeeper in La Liga, and a league-best 88.9 save percentage.

Why you should back Real Madrid

Los Blancos have won six of the past eight meetings and lead the overall series 101-52-97. They got goals from Karim Benzema, Federico Valverde and Rodrygo to beat Barca in the October matchup. Benzema’s return from injury to join Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo ahead of a loaded midfield makes Real tough to stop. Benzema scored his 10th goal in 15 matches this season in Wednesday’s draw with Valencia. Vinicius has 10 goals in all competitions, and Real Madrid leads La Liga with 36 goals. Rodrygo, Benzema and Vinicius all rank in the top six in La Liga in total shots, combining for 122.

Valverde has scored eight goals and added four assists overall. They feature along with Toni Kroos in a midfield led by Talisman Luka Modric. Modric (five goals, two assists) and Kroos (four assists) are veteran playmakers. Kroos leads La Liga in touches (1,211), passes into the final third (180), and Modric’s vision helps him get the ball to teammates with space to work.

