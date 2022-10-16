Real Madrid vs Barcelona live online: Valverde goal, El Clásico latest news, score, and live updates

What the coaches said: Xavi Hernández, Barcelona

Jules Koundé fit for Clásico:

“He’s fine. He’s at 100%. He feels very good physically. He’s trained very well. So he’s available.”

Does the Clásico ‘turn you on’?

“I don’t know if it’d be true to say it turns me on [laughs]. But I really like playing Madrid, I’m very competitive. I’d like to still be a player to be out there on the pitch for these types of games. This is where you have to stand up and be counted; as a coach, too. Everyone watches the Clásico and everyone’s up for it.”

Stopping Vinícius Júnior:

it’s not just Vinícius that we have to stop. It’s also Benzeama, Rodrygo, Valverde… They’re a competitive team who get the best out of their players. It’s a huge game. It’s not about how we stop Vinícius; it’s about how we stop Madrid.”

Morale boost if Barça win Clásico:

“The impact on morale if we come out of a game like this with a good result would be significant. But it’s still early [in the project]. We’re still building. The European result [against Inter] is sad and we’re annoyed about it. But we need to keep going. We’re doing much in better in the league than last year.”

Form book out of the window:

“Of the games we play, it’s the one where the previous game is least important. You forget about what happened in the last game: I’ve experienced that as a player.”

(Photo: Rodolfo Molina/Diario AS)