Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: Predictions, tips & betting odds

Los Blancos have been dominant in this Derby fixture in recent years and their run of scoring against their neighbors should continue

Real Madrid take on Atletico Madrid on Thursday evening in a local Derby with a place in the semi-final of the Copa Del Rey a stake.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men have only won this competition twice in the last 30 years, the most recent success coming during the Italian’s first tenure in 2014.

Atletico Meanwhile enjoyed a famous night when they beat their cross-city rivals in the final at the Bernabeu in 2013 and will be hoping to pull off another shock this week.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid latest odds

These sides are separated by 10 points in the La Liga table with Real Madrid comfortably ahead of their neighbors and their league meeting this season saw Los Blancos win 2-1 at the Civitas Metropolitano.

The hosts are priced at 17/20 (1.85) with bet365 to record another win while the visitors are available at 16/5 (4.20) and the draw at 13/5 (3.60).

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid first goal scorer odds

Karim Benzema scored a Magnificent first goal of the game in the 2-0 win at Athletic Club on Sunday evening and the Frenchman is the shortest priced player to break the deadlock at 7/2 (4.50).

Vinicius Junior is offered at 15/2 (8.50) although the Brazilian only has one goal in Madrid’s last eight matches.

Former Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata is priced at 7/1 (8.00) to net first for Los Rojiblancos while Antoine Griezmann is priced at 17/2 (9.50).

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid preview

Los Blancos averted a crisis last week by coming back from 2-0 down against Villarreal in the last 16 of the Copa Del Rey to win 3-2, and following a defeat to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup, another loss would have been intolerable for the most demanding fan base in the world.

They will now approach this Derby in a different fashion and there should be confidence against an Atletico side they have dominated in recent years.

Diego Simeone’s men have not won a domestic Madrid Derby since 2016 and their neighbors from the north of the capital have been able to consistently score against them in recent years.

Backing the hosts to score at least twice should appeal, with Atletico’s defensive record this season as poor as it has been at any time during Simeone’s 11 year tenure.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid tips and predictions

The hosts are priced at 9/10 (1.90) to score over 1.5 goals something they did against Atletico in November, and something they have also achieved in each of their last two Madrid derbies at the Bernabeu.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

