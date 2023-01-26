Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid live stream: Copa del Rey prediction, TV channel, how to watch online

Real Madrid will host club rivals Atletico Madrid is Thursday for the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey. The home side booked their place in the round with a 3-2 win against Villarreal. Diego Simeone’s team are coming from two consecutive wins in the previous cup round against Levante (0-2), as well as the last La Liga game at home against Valladolid (3-0). Here’s what you need to know:

Date : Thursday, Jan. 26 | Time : 3:00 pm ET

: Thursday, Jan. 26 | : 3:00 pm ET Location : Estadio Santiago Bernabeu — Madrid, Spain

: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu — Madrid, Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Real -108; Draw +255; Atleti +285 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Atletico fans can only attend the match in their away zone, while fans that have regular tickets can’t wear Atletico’s colors. Also, there was a limited number of tickets available for the guests in what is the most anticipated Showdown so far in the cup. Real Madrid issued an official statement regarding the topic, saying “Real Madrid has never refused entry to the Santiago Bernabeu stadium to fans wearing away team jerseys. This has always been the case, as we have seen in every match held in our stadium, and this will continue to be the case. Regarding the number of tickets that Real Madrid have made available to Atlético de Madrid for this upcoming match, our club would like to clarify that the number of tickets made available to Atlético de Madrid is the same number that Real Madrid receives when visiting the Metropolitano stadium, in accordance with the agreement reached by both Clubs within the framework of the excellent relationship that we have with each other.”

Carlo Ancelotti, during the pre-match press conference, said some important words about the future of two key players. “ Toni Kroos and Luka Modric understand very well their role and what I ask them. They know there’s a lot of quality inside this squad. It’s a moment of transition. I talked to them about this at the beginning of the season. They can play together, I am sure about that and I have no doubt they will still be important.” Both of them will be out of contract at the end of the current season.

The last cup match at the Santiago Bernabeu ended in a 2-2 tie and former Atletico's striker Fernando Torres scored the two goals on that occasion.

Prediction

It will be a very tense game as always between the two sides, but Real Madrid are still the favorites to win and get it done. Pick: Real Madrid 1, Atletico Madrid 0.