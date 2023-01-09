Real Madrid to offer Asensio Renewal contract

He has had plenty of ‘girlfriends’ in Europe but his priority has always been to stay at Real Madrid.

Marco Asensio is again in the spotlight regarding his future in the Spanish clubas he will be out of contract this summer and the player and the club want to get to an agreement soon.

Carlo Ancelotti is interested in having Marco Asensio in the Squad so Real Madrid will try to keep the player in the club by offering him a renewal contract.

However, Real won’t offer the player the amount of money he asked for: if he stays in the club it will be under the club’s economic conditions, according to Fichajes.

Asensio hasn’t thrown the towel

Although Asensio changed agents from Horacio Gaglioli to Jorge Mendes to facilitate a move, the forward delivered some good performances when he got the chance to play this season, which seemed to convince Carletto to try to keep the player in the club.

However, both parties haven’t found a solution in the economic aspect, with negotiations being locked in a stalemate for months after the club offered the player a low-ball offer last year.

Asensio has tried to get a satisfactory deal for him and he has always said that his priority is to continue in the clubbut the situation won’t likely be any different now, as Los Blancos‘ new offer will mean a wage cut for him.

With Ancelotti with a proven preference for players like Rodrygo and Fede ValverdeAsensio will have to decide whether he stays at Real Madrid with a status he doesn’t feel comfortable with or decides to get more minutes in another club.