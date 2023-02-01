Real Madrid set to make English midfielder their ‘third and final goal’ – report

Real Madrid were not the busiest club during the recently concluded January transfer window. The reigning Spanish Champions did not make any noticeable moves in the market, other than the signing of Endrick from Palmeiras.

The Brazilian whizkid is set to join the club when he turns 18 in 2024, with Real Madrid splashing a fortune for his services.

The signing of Endrick was a crucial part of Real Madrid’s plans for the future. In addition to the Brazilian, Real Madrid are also on the verge of signing Fran Garcia.

Although not yet official, Rayo Vallecano’s president has recently confirmed that Garcia will join Real Madrid at the end of the season. The youngster is set to join the Whites for a meagre fee, and will likely serve as a long-term replacement for Marcelo.

According to Diario AS (h/t Madrid Xtra), the acquisition of Endrick and Garcia means Real Madrid have now secured the signing of two of their three positional targets. The Spanish Giants are now only short of one more top target in the form of Jude Bellingham.

The Englishman has been identified as the club’s desired choice to address the midfield department that has appeared highly reliant on the services of aging stars such as Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

Real Madrid, therefore, will go all out in the market for the services of Bellingham. Signing the Englishman has indeed become a priority ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window, as the club braces itself for life without the likes of Kroos and Modric.

However, luring Bellingham away from Borussia Dortmund will not be a walk in the park, especially with the Bundesliga Giants determined to squeeze a hefty valuation out of the young midfielder. Liverpool, too, are involved in the chase, so it will be interesting to see what the future holds of the teenage prospect this coming summer.