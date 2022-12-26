Real Madrid searching for the next American superstar

Florentino Pérez is responsible for much of the success Real Madrid are enjoying in his second tenure as president of the club. The Spanish businessman has made sure in the past to bring some of the best players in the world to the Santiago Bernabeu, popularly referred to as the era of the Galácticos. Pérez has signed players like Luis Figo, David Beckham, Zinedine Zidane, Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Kaká and Roberto Carlos, to name a few.

In search of American Talent

Being the shrewd businessman that he is, Florentino Pérez is aware that having a player from the United States will bring more revenue to Real Madrid. Los Merengues returned to the US this summer for their pre-season and played Friendlies against FC Barcelona (Las Vegas), Juventus (Los Angeles) and Club América (Santa Clara).

According to AS, the La Liga side received between 12 million and 15 million euros for having their pre-season tour in the United States. Real Madrid is one of the most popular teams in the country and they were able to sell-out each stadium that they played in the United States with Pérez is also aware that signing the next American superstar will increase the popularity of Real Madrid in the States.

Christian Pulisic has expressed his desire to play at Real Madrid in the past, but he is not a player that has caught Pérez’s eye. The United States is co-hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the Spanish businessman hopes to find the next American star at the tournament that is set to begin in three-and-a-half years.